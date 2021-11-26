New Orleans Saints were unable to take advantage of momentum, field position provided by interception | Turning Point of the Game for Week 12

But just as it appeared Buffalo was driving for another scoring opportunity, New Orleans' defense stepped up. Quarterback Josh Allen looked for Stephon Diggs on a pass to his right, but Saints cornerback Bradley Roby read the play perfectly and sliced into position for his first interception as a Saint. After a 2-yard return to his own 49-yard line, New Orleans was first-and-10 from there with 3:13 left in the half.

That was as good as it got for the offense on the drive.

A run on first down was stopped for no gain. A would-be pass on second down instead became an 8-yard loss when quarterback Trevor Siemian was sacked. And on third-and-18, a screen pass was stopped eight yards short of a first down.

New Orleans, in need of a jolt, opted to fake the punt, but punter Blake Gillikin's pass intended for Lil'Jordan Humphrey was incomplete. And with that, the inability to take advantage of the turnover, favorable field position and momentum shift was complete.