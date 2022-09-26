Turning Point of the Game in New Orleans Saints loss to Carolina Panthers

The "what" almost always is more significant than the "when," so even though the momentum changer happened in the first quarter, it still loomed large enough to help sway the entirety of the game for the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, in their 22-14 loss to Carolina at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

The Panthers hadn't shown any punch offensively on their first two drives, gaining 19 yards on seven plays and punting twice.

The Saints didn't score on their first possession, but that largely was attributable to self-infliction: a promising drive that began at the New Orleans 11-yard line advanced to the Carolina 36, and included a third-down conversion, before stalling out on third-and-5 because a 17-yard completion was wiped off due to an illegal chop block.