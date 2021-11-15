Fumbled kickoff return helped raise hurdle between New Orleans Saints and victory against Titans | Turning Point of the Game for Week 10

"Quick change" is a phrase New Orleans Saints players hear, a situation that Saints coaches try to prepare them for, a situation that can occur at any moment during the course of a game.

The Saints (5-4) had the worst kind of quick change Sunday in their 23-21 loss to the Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. And it was a swing that went a long way toward the team being in position to lose its second consecutive game.