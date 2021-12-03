Interception, personal foul penalty significant factors for New Orleans Saints against Dallas | Turning Point of the Game for Week 13

The opportunity was present, but the New Orleans Saints couldn't seize it in their 27-17 loss to Dallas on Thursday night in the Caesars Superdome. And two plays that could have been pivotal in the seizing didn't go their way.

The first play happened late in the second quarter, with 2:28 remaining and New Orleans in position to tie the score at 10-10 with a field goal, or take the lead with a touchdown. On second-and-10 from the Cowboys 26-yard line, New Orleans said it got the look it wanted from Dallas' defense and the play it wanted to run against it.