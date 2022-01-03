P.J. Williams sack, forced fumble exemplified pressure applied by New Orleans Saints defense | Turning Point of the Game for NFL Week 17

There isn't much that the New Orleans Saints haven't asked defensive back P.J. Williams to do on defense this season. Eagerly, and effectively, he has obliged, and that again was the case on Sunday in an 18-10 victory over Carolina in the Caesars Superdome.

Williams had three quarterback hits and a sack this season entering Sunday's game. Against the Panthers, he added to those totals – and more – on a play that didn't help produce a lead-taking score for the Saints, but highlighted the force with which New Orleans would play on defense against Carolina.