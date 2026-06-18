Terron Armstead, Mark Ingram II return to New Orleans for Saints Hall of Fame selection

Ingram, a Heisman Trophy winner at Alabama, was the second of two-first round picks by the Saints in 2011. After injuries undermined production his first three seasons, he ran for 3,900 yards and 33 touchdowns from 2014-17, and was named a two-time Pro Bowler while sharing backfield duties.

"I had ups and downs early in my career," Ingram said. "I remember Fast (former Saints running back Fred McAfee) encouraging me, believing in me. (Executive Vice President/General Manager) Mickey (Loomis) encouraging me, believing in me. I'm thankful for that because it always wasn't easy, especially my first three years.

"New Orleans means so much to me, because I developed so much as a man during my time here. Obviously, football is great but the relationships I built in this building, the relationships I built in this city, those things will last a lifetime. I'm thankful to be a part of such a city that embraced me and welcomed me and loved on me. The Black and Gold bleeds forever through my blood."

Ingram said he imagined making a big enough impact to become a Saints HOF.

"I think we used to come through this hallway, right in front of the team meeting room. I think they used to have the Saints Hall of Famers up there," he said. "And I remember walking down that hall many, many years, many, many weeks, many, many days and just hoping that one day, that I would leave an impact strong enough to be able to garner that recognition."

Thursday was that day for Ingram, who said he was indebted to New Orleans.

"I met my wife when she was visiting New Orleans, I had three of my children here in New Orleans, played 10 seasons here in New Orleans," he said. "So, what this city means to me — I can't even explain it in words."

La Rock has been employed by the Caesars Superdome since 1998. He started in event services for public safety and was promoted to supervisor of the press box two years later. He leads a 14-member staff.