Here are three key storylines to watch for at Saints training camp 

Go behind the scenes as New Orleans Saints players suit up for the team's annual Media Day ahead of the 2026 NFL season.
The New Orleans Saints are returning to the practice field on Wednesday, July 29 for training camp, with the first public practice on Thursday, July 30. While fans attending will have the opportunity to tune in to a real-time broadcast and analysis, these are the top storylines we'll have our eye on in the coming weeks ahead of the regular season.
Tyler Shough returns as the starting QB
Tyler Shough sightings inside and outside the New Orleans Saints practice facility dominated the offseason, and the focus on him will only intensify when he opens his second NFL training camp as the team's unquestioned offensive leader under second-year coach Kellen Moore.
Eyes will track Shough intently to gauge improvement after he led New Orleans to a 5-4 record as a starter last year, and rightfully so.
If the adage holds that the biggest jump for players comes between the first and second seasons — and Shough had enough flashes and success to emerge as a finalist for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year — anticipation that he can lead the Saints from the bottom of the NFC South Division to playoff contention warrants increased monitoring. As the team's second-round draft pick last year, he didn't have a full offseason program and when he joined the team, he competed for the starting job with Spencer Rattler.
"I've been able to put on six pounds of muscle, been able to drop my body fat," Shough said. "You're getting a whole offseason under your belt, and I just feel comfortable. Obviously, there's new things every single day for me — it's all perspective — but it's more review and how can we get on the same page with all these new guys.
"That's going to be the challenge going into training camp, that sense of urgency with (receivers Chris) Olave, with (Jordyn) Tyson, with (Devaughn) Vele, with (Ja'Lynn) Polk, and all of our guys. And how can we take it to the next level."
New offensive weapons
Watching the running backs won't be as chart-topping as eyeing Shough, but the workload distribution between free agent signee Travis Etienne Jr., who rushed for more than 1,000 yards in three of his four seasons with Jacksonville, and Saints all-time leading rusher Alvin Kamara presents an interesting subplot. Kamara has shared backfield duties in the past, so he's adaptable, and as the Saints painfully experienced last year, NFL teams need multiple backs to get through a season. Moore will be tasked with maximizing the use and production of both, and will provide an idea of how he plans to do so during camp, while establishing a pecking order behind them.
Etienne wasn't the only offensive weapon added in the quest to become more explosive. Three draft picks (first-rounder Tyson, fourth-rounder Bryce Lance and sixth-rounder Barion Brown) are speedy receivers and another (third-rounder Oscar Delp) is a tight end. Adding skill position help to assist Olave, a second-team All-Pro last year, and the run game should open up the offense, which averaged 25 points during a four-game winning streak behind Shough, but only 15.3 points the other 13 games.
Year 2 of Brandon Staley's defense
The top of the edge rusher rotation is set: Chase Young (a career high 10 sacks), Cam Jordan (10.5, his first 10-sack season since 2021, entering his 16th and final season as a Saint) and Carl Granderson (six sacks) are locks. Chris Rumph, Fadil Diggs, Anfernee Jennings and Tyree Wilson are among the pack that will scrap for snaps.
The starting linebackers also seem settled – Kaden Elliss and Pete Werner. But Elliss steps in for five-time All-Pro Demario Davis and will be tasked with some different responsibilities than in past seasons with Atlanta, Werner will look to hold off second-year linebacker Danny Stutsman, and it's another position where quality depth is required.
And who's the "star" on defense? The hybrid position – nickel corner, box safety – is valuable in Staley's scheme because of the multiplicity of use. Julian Blackmon seems to have penciled himself in despite missing all but one game last year, but New Orleans has several players who can fit if Blackmon doesn't.
The cornerback (Kool-Aid McKinstry and Quincy Riley) and safety (Justin Reid and Jonas Sanker) positions appear to be solid, but cornerback Martin Emerson should be back to 100 percent after tearing his Achilles last year in training camp and definitely is hungry for reps. Secondary depth is critical, and it'll be worth taking note of who mixes in snaps with the starters and how the rotation sorts out.