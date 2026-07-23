Here are three key storylines to watch for at Saints training camp 

The New Orleans Saints are returning to the practice field on Wednesday, July 29 for training camp, with the first public practice on Thursday, July 30. While fans attending will have the opportunity to tune in to a real-time broadcast and analysis, these are the top storylines we'll have our eye on in the coming weeks ahead of the regular season.

Tyler Shough returns as the starting QB

Tyler Shough sightings inside and outside the New Orleans Saints practice facility dominated the offseason, and the focus on him will only intensify when he opens his second NFL training camp as the team's unquestioned offensive leader under second-year coach Kellen Moore.

Eyes will track Shough intently to gauge improvement after he led New Orleans to a 5-4 record as a starter last year, and rightfully so.

If the adage holds that the biggest jump for players comes between the first and second seasons — and Shough had enough flashes and success to emerge as a finalist for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year — anticipation that he can lead the Saints from the bottom of the NFC South Division to playoff contention warrants increased monitoring. As the team's second-round draft pick last year, he didn't have a full offseason program and when he joined the team, he competed for the starting job with Spencer Rattler.

"I've been able to put on six pounds of muscle, been able to drop my body fat," Shough said. "You're getting a whole offseason under your belt, and I just feel comfortable. Obviously, there's new things every single day for me — it's all perspective — but it's more review and how can we get on the same page with all these new guys.