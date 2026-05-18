New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough settling in during first offseason as starter

His comfort level, accordingly, is heightened.

"You're going into Kellen's offense (in) year 2, we're being able to really focus on what we want to focus on and the sense of urgency I think is the biggest thing that I've been focusing on for the whole unit," Shough said. "And we're having fun putting in the work. We're really close, I think that's the best part about it.

"I think it's really, sit down and evaluate the film from last year and kind of tweak what we may call certain things, and then also tailor it to how we're trying to attack defenses this year. That was really cool, to see throughout this install process in Phase Two, there was a self-evaluation from my part and what I can work on footwork-wise and setting the pocket and then offensively and how we can get better there."

Part of that process involves Shough's playbook input.

"I think it's just a continuous conversation, and I just think that's the way it's structured," Moore said. "Any time we have installs or any time we're going through a process, it's open dialogue — we like this or we're going to tweak this — and just keep going. That's part of this whole offseason build.

"Tyler's doing great. I think just the leadership of this entire offseason program, what he's been doing from that standpoint has been incredible. He leads in a really powerful way and it's been a lot of fun to see him lead."