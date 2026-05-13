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New Orleans Saints a natural fit for game against Steelers in Paris

'This one is really special because of the historical connections between Louisiana and France'

May 13, 2026 at 04:30 PM
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John DeShazier

Senior Writer

The New Orleans Saints in Paris had been a given for months. On Wednesday, the details filled out a bit more. The NFL announced that the Saints will play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 25 at the Stade de France, at 8:30 a.m. CST. It will be New Orleans' fourth international game, following appearances in London, England, in 2008, 2017 and 2022.

"But this one is really special because of the historical connections between Louisiana and France," Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis said on a conference call with French media.

"Being that Louisiana was originally a French colony and all you have to do is walk through our city and there are constant reminders of that connection, and you see and feel that facet of things on a daily basis. That is unique and I know I speak for everyone in the organization that we are really looking forward to playing the first ever NFL game in France."

The Saints hold exclusive international marketing rights to France through the NFL's Global Markets Program.

Photos: Best of Tyler Shough, Taliese Fuaga visit to Paris, France

Check out the best photos of New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and tackle Taliese Fuaga along with Saints owner Gayle Benson while they visited Paris, France in March 2026.

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New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and tackle Taliese Fuaga in Paris, Friday, March. 27, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and tackle Taliese Fuaga in Paris, Friday, March. 27, 2026.

Thomas Padilla/2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and tackle Taliese Fuaga toured Paris landmarks and joined fans at the New Orleans Saints Cafe and Moose Bar on their first day in Paris, France on Wednesday, March 25, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and tackle Taliese Fuaga toured Paris landmarks and joined fans at the New Orleans Saints Cafe and Moose Bar on their first day in Paris, France on Wednesday, March 25, 2026.

Pauline Figuet/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and tackle Taliese Fuaga toured Paris landmarks and joined fans at the New Orleans Saints Cafe and Moose Bar on their first day in Paris, France on Wednesday, March 25, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and tackle Taliese Fuaga toured Paris landmarks and joined fans at the New Orleans Saints Cafe and Moose Bar on their first day in Paris, France on Wednesday, March 25, 2026.

Pauline Figuet/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and tackle Taliese Fuaga toured Paris landmarks and joined fans at the New Orleans Saints Cafe and Moose Bar on their first day in Paris, France on Wednesday, March 25, 2026.
4 / 25

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and tackle Taliese Fuaga toured Paris landmarks and joined fans at the New Orleans Saints Cafe and Moose Bar on their first day in Paris, France on Wednesday, March 25, 2026.

Pauline Figuet/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and tackle Taliese Fuaga toured the Stade de France and joined New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson to meet with U.S. ambassador to France Charles Kushner on Thursday, March 26, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and tackle Taliese Fuaga toured the Stade de France and joined New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson to meet with U.S. ambassador to France Charles Kushner on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

Lenka Hudakova/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and tackle Taliese Fuaga toured the Stade de France and joined New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson to meet with U.S. ambassador to France Charles Kushner on Thursday, March 26, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and tackle Taliese Fuaga toured the Stade de France and joined New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson to meet with U.S. ambassador to France Charles Kushner on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

Lenka Hudakova/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and tackle Taliese Fuaga toured the Stade de France and joined New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson to meet with U.S. ambassador to France Charles Kushner on Thursday, March 26, 2026.
7 / 25

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and tackle Taliese Fuaga toured the Stade de France and joined New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson to meet with U.S. ambassador to France Charles Kushner on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

Lenka Hudakova/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and tackle Taliese Fuaga toured the Stade de France and joined New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson to meet with U.S. ambassador to France Charles Kushner on Thursday, March 26, 2026.
8 / 25

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and tackle Taliese Fuaga toured the Stade de France and joined New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson to meet with U.S. ambassador to France Charles Kushner on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

Lenka Hudakova/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and tackle Taliese Fuaga toured the Stade de France and joined New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson to meet with U.S. ambassador to France Charles Kushner on Thursday, March 26, 2026.
9 / 25

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and tackle Taliese Fuaga toured the Stade de France and joined New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson to meet with U.S. ambassador to France Charles Kushner on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

Lenka Hudakova/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and tackle Taliese Fuaga toured the Stade de France and joined New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson to meet with U.S. ambassador to France Charles Kushner on Thursday, March 26, 2026.
10 / 25

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and tackle Taliese Fuaga toured the Stade de France and joined New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson to meet with U.S. ambassador to France Charles Kushner on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

Lenka Hudakova/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and tackle Taliese Fuaga toured the Stade de France and joined New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson to meet with U.S. ambassador to France Charles Kushner on Thursday, March 26, 2026.
11 / 25

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and tackle Taliese Fuaga toured the Stade de France and joined New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson to meet with U.S. ambassador to France Charles Kushner on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

Lenka Hudakova/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and tackle Taliese Fuaga toured the Stade de France and joined New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson to meet with U.S. ambassador to France Charles Kushner on Thursday, March 26, 2026.
12 / 25

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and tackle Taliese Fuaga toured the Stade de France and joined New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson to meet with U.S. ambassador to France Charles Kushner on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

Lenka Hudakova/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and tackle Taliese Fuaga toured the Stade de France and joined New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson to meet with U.S. ambassador to France Charles Kushner on Thursday, March 26, 2026.
13 / 25

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and tackle Taliese Fuaga toured the Stade de France and joined New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson to meet with U.S. ambassador to France Charles Kushner on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

Lenka Hudakova/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and tackle Taliese Fuaga visited a local school, spoke with French media at a kickoff press conference, and took in more Paris sights during a boat tour on Friday, March 27, 2026.
14 / 25

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and tackle Taliese Fuaga visited a local school, spoke with French media at a kickoff press conference, and took in more Paris sights during a boat tour on Friday, March 27, 2026.

Pauline Figuet/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and tackle Taliese Fuaga visited a local school, spoke with French media at a kickoff press conference, and took in more Paris sights during a boat tour on Friday, March 27, 2026.
15 / 25

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and tackle Taliese Fuaga visited a local school, spoke with French media at a kickoff press conference, and took in more Paris sights during a boat tour on Friday, March 27, 2026.

Pauline Figuet/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and tackle Taliese Fuaga visited a local school, spoke with French media at a kickoff press conference, and took in more Paris sights during a boat tour on Friday, March 27, 2026.
16 / 25

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and tackle Taliese Fuaga visited a local school, spoke with French media at a kickoff press conference, and took in more Paris sights during a boat tour on Friday, March 27, 2026.

Pauline Figuet/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and tackle Taliese Fuaga visited a local school, spoke with French media at a kickoff press conference, and took in more Paris sights during a boat tour on Friday, March 27, 2026.
17 / 25

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and tackle Taliese Fuaga visited a local school, spoke with French media at a kickoff press conference, and took in more Paris sights during a boat tour on Friday, March 27, 2026.

Pauline Figuet/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and tackle Taliese Fuaga visited a local school, spoke with French media at a kickoff press conference, and took in more Paris sights during a boat tour on Friday, March 27, 2026.
18 / 25

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and tackle Taliese Fuaga visited a local school, spoke with French media at a kickoff press conference, and took in more Paris sights during a boat tour on Friday, March 27, 2026.

Pauline Figuet/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and tackle Taliese Fuaga visited a local school, spoke with French media at a kickoff press conference, and took in more Paris sights during a boat tour on Friday, March 27, 2026.
19 / 25

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and tackle Taliese Fuaga visited a local school, spoke with French media at a kickoff press conference, and took in more Paris sights during a boat tour on Friday, March 27, 2026.

Pauline Figuet/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and tackle Taliese Fuaga visited a local school, spoke with French media at a kickoff press conference, and took in more Paris sights during a boat tour on Friday, March 27, 2026.
20 / 25

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and tackle Taliese Fuaga visited a local school, spoke with French media at a kickoff press conference, and took in more Paris sights during a boat tour on Friday, March 27, 2026.

Pauline Figuet/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and tackle Taliese Fuaga visited a local school, spoke with French media at a kickoff press conference, and took in more Paris sights during a boat tour on Friday, March 27, 2026.
21 / 25

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and tackle Taliese Fuaga visited a local school, spoke with French media at a kickoff press conference, and took in more Paris sights during a boat tour on Friday, March 27, 2026.

Pauline Figuet/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and tackle Taliese Fuaga visited a local school, spoke with French media at a kickoff press conference, and took in more Paris sights during a boat tour on Friday, March 27, 2026.
22 / 25

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and tackle Taliese Fuaga visited a local school, spoke with French media at a kickoff press conference, and took in more Paris sights during a boat tour on Friday, March 27, 2026.

Pauline Figuet/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and tackle Taliese Fuaga visited a local school, spoke with French media at a kickoff press conference, and took in more Paris sights during a boat tour on Friday, March 27, 2026.
23 / 25

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and tackle Taliese Fuaga visited a local school, spoke with French media at a kickoff press conference, and took in more Paris sights during a boat tour on Friday, March 27, 2026.

Pauline Figuet/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and tackle Taliese Fuaga visited a local school, spoke with French media at a kickoff press conference, and took in more Paris sights during a boat tour on Friday, March 27, 2026.
24 / 25

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and tackle Taliese Fuaga visited a local school, spoke with French media at a kickoff press conference, and took in more Paris sights during a boat tour on Friday, March 27, 2026.

Pauline Figuet/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and tackle Taliese Fuaga visited a local school, spoke with French media at a kickoff press conference, and took in more Paris sights during a boat tour on Friday, March 27, 2026.
25 / 25

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and tackle Taliese Fuaga visited a local school, spoke with French media at a kickoff press conference, and took in more Paris sights during a boat tour on Friday, March 27, 2026.

Pauline Figuet/New Orleans Saints
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The Steelers, six-time Super Bowl champions, will present a formidable foe and will include at least two familiar faces.

"It will be tough," Loomis said. "The Steelers have a long history of success and traditionally always are a very physical team. We are looking forward to the matchup. Their general manager (Omar Khan) and their head coach, Mike McCarthy, have both worked for the Saints. I have a lot of respect for them and the jobs that they do and they are going to be a difficult opponent, and hopefully we will put on a great game and it will result in a Saints victory."

Loomis said the three previous international games will help New Orleans in its preparation for the fourth.

"There are certainly things we have learned along the way and things that have worked and things we have learned to alter slightly regarding the travel and logistics of the trip," he said. "You learn how to work with the medical side of things, as well as the travel, the lodging and meals and transportation within a new environment. All these little details that have to be worked out.

"It is a challenge for the staff which is why we do a number of advance trips and go look at the facilities. Those past experiences have taught us the right approach and what to do and how to do it, so I feel like we are pretty dialed in."

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