New Orleans Saints a natural fit for game against Steelers in Paris

The New Orleans Saints in Paris had been a given for months. On Wednesday, the details filled out a bit more. The NFL announced that the Saints will play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 25 at the Stade de France, at 8:30 a.m. CST. It will be New Orleans' fourth international game, following appearances in London, England, in 2008, 2017 and 2022.
"But this one is really special because of the historical connections between Louisiana and France," Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis said on a conference call with French media.
"Being that Louisiana was originally a French colony and all you have to do is walk through our city and there are constant reminders of that connection, and you see and feel that facet of things on a daily basis. That is unique and I know I speak for everyone in the organization that we are really looking forward to playing the first ever NFL game in France."
The Saints hold exclusive international marketing rights to France through the NFL's Global Markets Program.
Check out the best photos of New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough and tackle Taliese Fuaga along with Saints owner Gayle Benson while they visited Paris, France in March 2026.
The Steelers, six-time Super Bowl champions, will present a formidable foe and will include at least two familiar faces.
"It will be tough," Loomis said. "The Steelers have a long history of success and traditionally always are a very physical team. We are looking forward to the matchup. Their general manager (Omar Khan) and their head coach, Mike McCarthy, have both worked for the Saints. I have a lot of respect for them and the jobs that they do and they are going to be a difficult opponent, and hopefully we will put on a great game and it will result in a Saints victory."
Loomis said the three previous international games will help New Orleans in its preparation for the fourth.
"There are certainly things we have learned along the way and things that have worked and things we have learned to alter slightly regarding the travel and logistics of the trip," he said. "You learn how to work with the medical side of things, as well as the travel, the lodging and meals and transportation within a new environment. All these little details that have to be worked out.
"It is a challenge for the staff which is why we do a number of advance trips and go look at the facilities. Those past experiences have taught us the right approach and what to do and how to do it, so I feel like we are pretty dialed in."