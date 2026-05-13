New Orleans Saints a natural fit for game against Steelers in Paris

The Steelers, six-time Super Bowl champions, will present a formidable foe and will include at least two familiar faces.

"It will be tough," Loomis said. "The Steelers have a long history of success and traditionally always are a very physical team. We are looking forward to the matchup. Their general manager (Omar Khan) and their head coach, Mike McCarthy, have both worked for the Saints. I have a lot of respect for them and the jobs that they do and they are going to be a difficult opponent, and hopefully we will put on a great game and it will result in a Saints victory."

Loomis said the three previous international games will help New Orleans in its preparation for the fourth.

"There are certainly things we have learned along the way and things that have worked and things we have learned to alter slightly regarding the travel and logistics of the trip," he said. "You learn how to work with the medical side of things, as well as the travel, the lodging and meals and transportation within a new environment. All these little details that have to be worked out.