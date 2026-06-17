New Orleans Saints edge Chase Young follows career best season with a standout offseason

"I was able to see him as a very young player and then when I got to the Niners (in '24 as assistant head coach/defense), he had just been with them in the Super Bowl," Staley said. "So, I got to see that jump as a player and then when I got here, one more year. I feel like I've been able to follow his career pretty closely.

"He's one of these guys who has just improved a lot later than what people maybe expected or whatever with him being the second overall pick and Defensive Rookie of the Year. He faced a lot of tough things that all pro players go through, and he was able to overcome them and still put himself in a position to be an impactful player. And I think what he did last year was take a much bigger step toward being a feature, premium player in this league.

"That's what he expects from himself, that's what we know he is and who he can be, and he gets to build on a really special season. We're excited about his progress, he just needs to stay the course."

Part of Young's course this offseason was taking on more of a leadership role on defense; linebacker and team captain Demario Davis signed with the Jets as an unrestricted free agent, and Saints all-time sack leader Cameron Jordan, another defensive captain, was absent until signing a one-year contract Tuesday.

"I think when you have a successful season and you're building, confidence comes from that and I think you can sense that from Chase," Moore said. "Also, when Cam wasn't around... there's a leadership void there for Chase, for Grando (Carl Granderson), for Chris Rumph — these guys that have been here, to help lead that group."

As much as Young has helped the group, he has helped himself by adding pieces to provide a more complete picture.