New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Richardson, 6-2, 192, was originally selected by the Las Vegas Raiders in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft (112th overall) out of Mississippi State, joining the Saints for the start of the 2026 regular season. In two seasons with Las Vegas, he appeared in 27 games with seven starts and recorded 46 tackles (28 solo), one pass breakup and 11 special teams tackles. In 2025, he played in 15 games and finished with ten special teams tackles to rank second on the Raiders. Awarded to the Saints off waivers at the conclusion of the preseason, he played in two games for the Black and Gold and recorded one special teams tackle.