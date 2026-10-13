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New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints re-sign CB Decamerion Richardson

Oct 13, 2026 at 04:37 PM
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New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has re-signed CB Decamerion Richardson (pronounced De-cam-ree-ON), terminated the contract of LS Cal Adomitis, waived CB Jayden Price and WR Brock Rechsteiner (was on Reserve/Suspended by Commissioner) and terminated the practice squad contracts of RB Ulysses Bentley and WR Trey Palmer

This is a 2026 photo of Decamerion Richardson of the Las Vegas Raiders NFL football team. This image reflects the Las Vegas Raiders active roster as of Tuesday, May 19, 2026 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Decamerion Richardson

#25 CB

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 188 lbs
  • College: Mississippi State

Richardson, 6-2, 192, was originally selected by the Las Vegas Raiders in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft (112th overall) out of Mississippi State, joining the Saints for the start of the 2026 regular season. In two seasons with Las Vegas, he appeared in 27 games with seven starts and recorded 46 tackles (28 solo), one pass breakup and 11 special teams tackles. In 2025, he played in 15 games and finished with ten special teams tackles to rank second on the Raiders. Awarded to the Saints off waivers at the conclusion of the preseason, he played in two games for the Black and Gold and recorded one special teams tackle.

A native of Cullen, La., who was a standout at both running back and cornerback at Bossier High School, Richardson spent four years at Mississippi State (2020-23), appearing in 45 games with 26 starts and recording 177 tackles (106 solo), two stops for loss, one sack, ten pass breakups and one fumble recovery. Richardson led Southeastern Conference cornerbacks in tackles in both 2022 (85) and 2023 (79). In 2023, in addition to his 79 stops, finishing with five performances of at least eight tackles, he added one sack and seven pass breakups.

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