Morning Break: Saints sign 2026 draft picks, Rookie Minicamp begins

Saints News from Nola.com
Keith Williams had a test in mind for Jordyn Tyson before the New Orleans Saints rookie went out and practiced for the first time. A pop quiz, of sorts. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
Jordyn Tyson didn't present any surprises to the New Orleans Saints coaching staff Friday during the first day of rookie minicamp, and that was exactly what they hoped would happen. SEE MORE>>
The National Football League announced that the 2026 NFL Schedule powered by AWS will be released on Thursday, May 14 at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network, ESPN2, the ESPN App and NFL+. SEE MORE>>
New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, tight end Oscar Delp, guard Jeremiah Wright, wide receiver Bryce Lance, safety Lorenzo Styles Jr., wide receiver/return specialist Barion Brown and cornerback TJ Hall to four-year contracts. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
Members of the New Orleans Saints 2026 NFL Draft class sign their rookie contracts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.