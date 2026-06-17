Morning Break: Cameron Jordan returns to New Orleans, Saints Minicamp begins 

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed defensive end Cameron Jordan to a one-year contract. Originally selected by New Orleans in the first round (24th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft out of the University of California, Jordan is entering his 16th season as a Saint, the most by a player in franchise history, and is the franchise's all-time sacks leader with 132 career takedowns, which ranks 17th in NFL history. SEE MORE>>
The New Orleans Saints announced today that the team has sold out the Caesars Superdome on a season‑ticket basis for the 21st consecutive season, extending one of the longest and most consistent sellout streaks in the National Football League. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from NFL.com
Cameron Jordan and the New Orleans Saints are reuniting. Jordan, who turns 37 years old in July, signed a one-year contract to return to New Orleans for a 16th season, the team announced Tuesday. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Jordan's deal is incentive-laden. SEE MORE>>
DE Cameron Jordan signed a one-year deal with the Saints after Tuesday's visit, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from NYPost.com
Cam Jordan is returning to New Orleans. The star defensive end and the Saints announced a new one-year contract on Tuesday. The new deal brings Jordan, a first-round pick out of California in the 2011 draft, back for his 16th season with the franchise. In a video posted to social media, Jordan wrote that "he's back" for "one final season." SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
Defensive end Cameron Jordan speaks to the media after re-signing with the Saints for the 2026 season at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 16, 2026.
Check out the best photos of defensive end
Go behind the scenes as New Orleans Saints players suit up for the team's annual Media Day ahead of the 2026 NFL season.