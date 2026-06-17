Morning Break: Cameron Jordan returns to New Orleans, Saints Minicamp begins 

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed defensive end Cameron Jordan to a one-year contract. Originally selected by New Orleans in the first round (24th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft out of the University of California, Jordan is entering his 16th season as a Saint, the most by a player in franchise history, and is the franchise's all-time sacks leader with 132 career takedowns, which ranks 17th in NFL history. SEE MORE>>