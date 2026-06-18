Morning Break: Saints open minicamp, continue roster moves

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed kicker Tanner Brown, wide receiver Jalen Cropper and quarterback Hunter Dekkers. SEE MORE>>
One and done for Cameron Jordan.The 16th NFL season for the New Orleans Saints edge rusher will likely be the last for the franchise's all-time leader in sacks, after the unrestricted free agent signed a one-year contract Tuesday. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from NFL.com
Narratives are always in flux in the NFL. Just ask Sam Darnold. The thought that Darnold wouldn't ever be a Super Bowl-winning quarterback came crashing down in spectacular fashion in February, as the Seahawks trounced the Patriots in Super Bowl LX. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from WGNO.com
Wednesday marked day two of the New Orleans Saints' mandatory minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. The biggest headline at the beginning of minicamp was the signing of defensive end Cam Jordan. The Saints' longtime defensive end signed a one-year deal with the team to return to New Orleans for his 16th and final NFL season. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from Nola.com
Cam Jordan's No. 94 New Orleans Saints jersey was neatly folded on the table, right beside the contract he was about to sign Tuesday afternoon. The one-year deal is almost certainly the last one Jordan will sign in his illustrious NFL career. More importantly, that black jersey beside it is the only one Jordan will ever wear. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
The New Orleans Saints announced that the club has signed wide receiver Jalen Cropper. Check out Cropper in action with the Dallas Cowboys during his NFL career.
The New Orleans Saints announced that the club has signed kicker Tanner Brown. Check out Brown in action with the Los Angeles Rams during his NFL career.