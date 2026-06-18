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Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Morning Break: Saints open minicamp, continue roster moves

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Thursday, June 18

Jun 18, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Morning-Break-6-18-26

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed kicker Tanner Brown, wide receiver Jalen Cropper and quarterback Hunter Dekkers. SEE MORE>>

Cam Jordan signs one-year deal, plans to be a career New Orleans Saint

One and done for Cameron Jordan.The 16th NFL season for the New Orleans Saints edge rusher will likely be the last for the franchise's all-time leader in sacks, after the unrestricted free agent signed a one-year contract Tuesday. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from NFL.com

NFL teams, players who will redefine the narrative in 2026: Giants, Joe Burrow to flip script

Narratives are always in flux in the NFL. Just ask Sam Darnold. The thought that Darnold wouldn't ever be a Super Bowl-winning quarterback came crashing down in spectacular fashion in February, as the Seahawks trounced the Patriots in Super Bowl LX. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from WGNO.com

Kellen Moore discusses day two of the New Orleans Saints’ mandatory minicamp

Wednesday marked day two of the New Orleans Saints' mandatory minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. The biggest headline at the beginning of minicamp was the signing of defensive end Cam Jordan. The Saints' longtime defensive end signed a one-year deal with the team to return to New Orleans for his 16th and final NFL season. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from Nola.com

Rod Walker: Cam Jordan getting to finish his career with Saints is just the way it should be

Cam Jordan's No. 94 New Orleans Saints jersey was neatly folded on the table, right beside the contract he was about to sign Tuesday afternoon. The one-year deal is almost certainly the last one Jordan will sign in his illustrious NFL career. More importantly, that black jersey beside it is the only one Jordan will ever wear. SEE MORE>>

Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com

Photos: New Orleans Saints 2026 Minicamp | Day 1

New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

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New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
93 / 115

New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
94 / 115

New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
95 / 115

New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
96 / 115

New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
97 / 115

New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
98 / 115

New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
99 / 115

New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
100 / 115

New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
101 / 115

New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
102 / 115

New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
103 / 115

New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
104 / 115

New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
105 / 115

New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
106 / 115

New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
107 / 115

New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
108 / 115

New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
109 / 115

New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
110 / 115

New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
111 / 115

New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
112 / 115

New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
113 / 115

New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
114 / 115

New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
115 / 115

New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 1 of 2026 Saints Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

Megan Kottemann/Cody Musial /New Orleans Saints
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Jalen Cropper | Meet the Saints Roster Photos

The New Orleans Saints announced that the club has signed wide receiver Jalen Cropper. Check out Cropper in action with the Dallas Cowboys during his NFL career.

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New Orleans Saints
Dallas Cowboys' Jalen Cropper returns a kick-off during a preseason NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
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Dallas Cowboys' Jalen Cropper returns a kick-off during a preseason NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Tony Gutierrez/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Cropper (16) warms up before playing against the Los Angeles Rams in an NFL preseason football game, Sunday, Aug.11, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif.
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Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Cropper (16) warms up before playing against the Los Angeles Rams in an NFL preseason football game, Sunday, Aug.11, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif.

Jeff Lewis/AP Photo
Dallas Cowboys' Jalen Cropper returns a kick-off during a preseason NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, in Arlington, Texas.
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Dallas Cowboys' Jalen Cropper returns a kick-off during a preseason NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, in Arlington, Texas.

Tony Gutierrez/The Associated Press
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Cropper (16) warms up before playing against the Los Angeles Rams in an NFL preseason football game, Sunday, Aug.11, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. Rams defeated the Cowboys 13-12.
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Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Cropper (16) warms up before playing against the Los Angeles Rams in an NFL preseason football game, Sunday, Aug.11, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. Rams defeated the Cowboys 13-12.

Jeff Lewis/AP Photo
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Cropper works against the Jacksonville Jaguars during a presesaon NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2022.
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Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Cropper works against the Jacksonville Jaguars during a presesaon NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2022.

Tony Gutierrez/The Associated Press
Dallas Cowboys' Jalen Cropper returns a kick-off during a preseason NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, in Arlington, Texas.
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Dallas Cowboys' Jalen Cropper returns a kick-off during a preseason NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, in Arlington, Texas.

Tony Gutierrez/The Associated Press
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Cropper (16) carries the ball as Baltimore Ravens safety Sanoussi Kane (21) and Anthony Miller (6) defend in a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, in Arlington, Texas.
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Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Cropper (16) carries the ball as Baltimore Ravens safety Sanoussi Kane (21) and Anthony Miller (6) defend in a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, in Arlington, Texas.

Richard W. Rodriguez/The Associated Press
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Cropper (16) runs against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif.
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Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Cropper (16) runs against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif.

Mark J. Terrill/The Associated Press
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Cropper (16) warms up before playing against the Los Angeles Rams in an NFL preseason football game, Sunday, Aug.11, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. Rams defeated the Cowboys 13-12.
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Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Cropper (16) warms up before playing against the Los Angeles Rams in an NFL preseason football game, Sunday, Aug.11, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. Rams defeated the Cowboys 13-12.

Jeff Lewis/AP Photo
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Cropper (16) warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J.
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Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Cropper (16) warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Adam Hunger/The Associated Press
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Tanner Brown | Meet the Saints Roster Photos

The New Orleans Saints announced that the club has signed kicker Tanner Brown. Check out Brown in action with the Los Angeles Rams during his NFL career.

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New Orleans Saints
Los Angeles Rams place kicker Tanner Brown (49) kicks during an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif.
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Los Angeles Rams place kicker Tanner Brown (49) kicks during an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif.

Kyusung Gong/The Associated Press
Los Angeles Rams place kicker Tanner Brown (49) watches his field goal during an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif.
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Los Angeles Rams place kicker Tanner Brown (49) watches his field goal during an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif.

Kyusung Gong/The Associated Press
Los Angeles Rams place kicker Tanner Brown (49) prepares to kick for a field goal during an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif.
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Los Angeles Rams place kicker Tanner Brown (49) prepares to kick for a field goal during an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif.

Kyusung Gong/The Associated Press
Los Angeles Rams place kicker Tanner Brown (49) kicks for a field goal during an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif.
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Los Angeles Rams place kicker Tanner Brown (49) kicks for a field goal during an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif.

Kyusung Gong/The Associated Press
Los Angeles Rams place kicker Tanner Brown (49) kicks for a field goal during an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif.
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Los Angeles Rams place kicker Tanner Brown (49) kicks for a field goal during an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif.

Kyusung Gong/The Associated Press
Los Angeles Rams place kicker Tanner Brown (49) against the Denver Broncos of an NFL football game Saturday, Aug 26, 2023, in Denver.
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Los Angeles Rams place kicker Tanner Brown (49) against the Denver Broncos of an NFL football game Saturday, Aug 26, 2023, in Denver.

Bart Young/The Associated Press
Los Angeles Rams place kicker Tanner Brown (49) reacts to a missed field goal attempt against the Denver Broncos during a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Denver.
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Los Angeles Rams place kicker Tanner Brown (49) reacts to a missed field goal attempt against the Denver Broncos during a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Denver.

Jack Dempsey/The Associated Press
Los Angeles Rams place kicker Tanner Brown (49) kicks off against the Denver Broncos of an NFL football game Saturday, Aug 26, 2023, in Denver.
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Los Angeles Rams place kicker Tanner Brown (49) kicks off against the Denver Broncos of an NFL football game Saturday, Aug 26, 2023, in Denver.

Bart Young/The Associated Press
Los Angeles Rams place kicker Tanner Brown (49) warms up before an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Denver.
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Los Angeles Rams place kicker Tanner Brown (49) warms up before an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Denver.

David Zalubowski/The Associated Press
Los Angeles Rams place kicker Tanner Brown (49) warms up before an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Denver.
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Los Angeles Rams place kicker Tanner Brown (49) warms up before an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Denver.

David Zalubowski/The Associated Press
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