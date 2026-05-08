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2026 NFL Schedule to be released on May 14

NFL will announce its remaining 2026 International Games on Wednesday, May 13

May 08, 2026 at 12:37 PM
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The National Football League announced that the 2026 NFL Schedule powered by AWS will be released on Thursday, May 14 at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network, ESPN2, the ESPN App and NFL+.

Full live reveal and analysis of the 2026 NFL Schedule can be seen on NFL Network, ESPN2, the ESPN App and NFL+. Additional live coverage of the schedule release will also be available on the NFL Channel on FAST platforms. The NFL Channel is available on Amazon FireTV, Amazon Prime Video, LG, NFL.com, NFL App, Peacock, Plex, Pluto, Roku, Samsung, TCL, Tubi, Vizio and Xumo.

Ahead of the release of the full 2026 schedule on May 14, the league's broadcast partners will announce select games next week.

The NFL will announce its remaining 2026 International Games on Wednesday, May 13 at 9 a.m. ET on Good Morning Football on NFL Network. This season, a record nine international contests will be played across four continents, seven countries and eight stadiums.

The New Orleans Saints are set to play in Paris, France at the Stade de France Stadium during the 2026 NFL season.

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