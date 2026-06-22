Morning Break: Early Saints roster projection, NFL narratives to watch in 2026

Saints News from Nola.com

The New Orleans Saints have roughly six weeks off before they reconvene for training camp in late July. To pass the time, how about a way-too-soon 53-man roster projection? It may be premature to predict how the Saints will narrow their 90-man roster to 53 by the fall, but with five offseason practices open to reporters — and there was plenty to observe — let's take a stab at it, anyway. SEE MORE>>