Morning Break: Early Saints roster projection, NFL narratives to watch in 2026

Saints News from NFL.com
Narratives are always in flux in the NFL. Just ask Sam Darnold. The thought that Darnold wouldn't ever be a Super Bowl-winning quarterback came crashing down in spectacular fashion in February, as the Seahawks trounced the Patriots in Super Bowl LX. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from Nola.com
The New Orleans Saints have roughly six weeks off before they reconvene for training camp in late July. To pass the time, how about a way-too-soon 53-man roster projection? It may be premature to predict how the Saints will narrow their 90-man roster to 53 by the fall, but with five offseason practices open to reporters — and there was plenty to observe — let's take a stab at it, anyway. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints legend Steve Gleason hosted dozens of young players for his annual Gleason Life Skills Football Clinic at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Sunday, June 21, 2026.