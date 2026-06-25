Morning Break: Travis Etienne Jr. recognized as Top 100 player

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. ranked No. 96 in the annual "NFL Top 100" list. It is Etienne's first career selection to the ranking. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from NFL.com
The "NFL Top 100" -- voted on by the players themselves -- reveal is underway on X! Two players will be revealed at 10 a.m. ET and 11 a.m. ET daily Monday through Friday from June 22-Aug. 21, before one Top 10 player is unveiled each weekday beginning at 10 a.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 24 through Friday, Sept. 4. SEE MORE>>