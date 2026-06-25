Morning Break: Travis Etienne Jr. recognized as Top 100 player

Saints News from NFL.com

The "NFL Top 100" -- voted on by the players themselves -- reveal is underway on X! Two players will be revealed at 10 a.m. ET and 11 a.m. ET daily Monday through Friday from June 22-Aug. 21, before one Top 10 player is unveiled each weekday beginning at 10 a.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 24 through Friday, Sept. 4. SEE MORE>>