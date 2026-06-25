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Morning Break: Travis Etienne Jr. recognized as Top 100 player

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Thursday, June 25

Jun 25, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Travis Etienne Jr. ranked No. 96 in NFL Top 100

New Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. ranked No. 96 in the annual "NFL Top 100" list. It is Etienne's first career selection to the ranking. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from NFL.com

Top 100 Players of 2026, Nos. 100-95: Travis Etienne debuts, Demario Davis returns after FA moves

The "NFL Top 100" -- voted on by the players themselves -- reveal is underway on X! Two players will be revealed at 10 a.m. ET and 11 a.m. ET daily Monday through Friday from June 22-Aug. 21, before one Top 10 player is unveiled each weekday beginning at 10 a.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 24 through Friday, Sept. 4. SEE MORE>>

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