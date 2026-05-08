Jordyn Tyson makes a good first impression at Saints rookie minicamp

Jordyn Tyson didn't present any surprises to the New Orleans Saints coaching staff Friday during the first day of rookie minicamp, and that was exactly what they hoped would happen.

The Saints' first-round draft pick (No. 8 overall) looked the part of a talented player who is expected to add pop to the receiver room.

"He did everything," receivers coach Keith Williams said. "He's what I thought he would look like. He was attentive, he's fast, he's athletic, he can catch. Today was a good day for him. He has good size, good speed, he's sudden, he's a 'hands' catcher, he's athletic, he's got good run-after-the-catch. He checks a lot of the boxes that you look for in a wideout. It was great to be able to have a chance to get him and get him here."

The rookies are three weeks behind the veterans in terms of offseason installation and will have another session of catch-up on Saturday, the final day of rookie minicamp.

"Just trying to take it all in right now," said Tyson, who caught 158 passes for 2,822 yards and 22 touchdowns at Arizona State.