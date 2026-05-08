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Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Jordyn Tyson makes a good first impression at Saints rookie minicamp

"He checks a lot of the boxes that you look for in a wideout"

May 08, 2026 at 03:55 PM
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John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Photos: Practice Day 1 | 2026 Saints Rookie Minicamp

New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

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New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
9 / 147

New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
118 / 147

New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
119 / 147

New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
122 / 147

New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
124 / 147

New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
125 / 147

New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
126 / 147

New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
127 / 147

New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
130 / 147

New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
132 / 147

New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
133 / 147

New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
134 / 147

New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2026 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 8, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Jordyn Tyson didn't present any surprises to the New Orleans Saints coaching staff Friday during the first day of rookie minicamp, and that was exactly what they hoped would happen.

The Saints' first-round draft pick (No. 8 overall) looked the part of a talented player who is expected to add pop to the receiver room.

"He did everything," receivers coach Keith Williams said. "He's what I thought he would look like. He was attentive, he's fast, he's athletic, he can catch. Today was a good day for him. He has good size, good speed, he's sudden, he's a 'hands' catcher, he's athletic, he's got good run-after-the-catch. He checks a lot of the boxes that you look for in a wideout. It was great to be able to have a chance to get him and get him here."

The rookies are three weeks behind the veterans in terms of offseason installation and will have another session of catch-up on Saturday, the final day of rookie minicamp.

"Just trying to take it all in right now," said Tyson, who caught 158 passes for 2,822 yards and 22 touchdowns at Arizona State.

But the reviews are that he's taking it in well, aided by the fact that he played multiple receiver positions in college. The versatility tracks to high school: As a 5-foot-4 sophomore, Tyson only could play in the slot, but an eight-inch growth spurt allowed him to move outside while retaining the knowledge and skill to play inside.

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"You can learn a lot, because we're putting him through everything that they would go through in a normal practice," Williams said. "Each phase and each scenario of that practice that they're in, you can learn about them in the way they perform each segment of practice.

"He played all three positions today, and I told him that was going to happen. On his way coming in, I didn't give him any pre-knowledge about what the play was going to be because I wanted to see what he could handle, and he dealt with it well. I was impressed and encouraged by that."

Tyson said it was reminiscent of his tenure at Arizona State. "I did that in college for two years, and I pick up on the plays pretty quick," he said.

Quick mentally and fast physically is the package New Orleans sought.

"You could see his body move," Saints coach Kellen Moore said. "He can go, he can really go. He's got some suddenness, some elusiveness. You can see his body move pretty well."

That attribute was evident in all three receivers the Saints drafted, Moore said. In addition to Tyson, the Saints picked North Dakota State's Bryce Lance in the fourth round (No. 136) and LSU's Barion Brown in the sixth (No. 190).

"Speed, juice, these guys have got some really good engines, so to speak," Moore said. "Really good work by those guys, good to see those guys out here moving around. Just get them as much exposure as they can, excited to get those guys in with the veterans. That'll be a really good group for us. The veterans, we love that group that finished last year, the pieces we've added and this draft class is going to add to that equation as well."

UPDATES FROM THE ROOKIE ROSTER

...Second-round pick Christen Miller, a defensive tackle from Georgia, is the only unsigned draftee. He was at the Saints' facility and took part in film sessions and off-field activities, but is nursing an injury. Moore said the team is monitoring that situation.

...Fifth-round pick Lorenzo Styles Jr. (No. 172 overall) participated in a few drills Friday as he continues to recover from labrum surgery. The defensive back said he's eager to be on the field, but the goal is to be healthy and participating in training camp and he remains on track to do that.

Photos: Locker Room Tour | 2026 Saints Rookie Minicamp

Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

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New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
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Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
2 / 43

Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
3 / 43

Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
4 / 43

Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
5 / 43

Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
6 / 43

Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
7 / 43

Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
8 / 43

Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
9 / 43

Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
10 / 43

Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
11 / 43

Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
12 / 43

Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
13 / 43

Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
14 / 43

Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
15 / 43

Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
16 / 43

Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
17 / 43

Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
18 / 43

Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
19 / 43

Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
20 / 43

Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
21 / 43

Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
22 / 43

Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
23 / 43

Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
24 / 43

Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
25 / 43

Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
26 / 43

Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
27 / 43

Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
28 / 43

Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
29 / 43

Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
30 / 43

Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
31 / 43

Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
32 / 43

Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
33 / 43

Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
34 / 43

Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
35 / 43

Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
36 / 43

Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
37 / 43

Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
38 / 43

Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
39 / 43

Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
40 / 43

Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
41 / 43

Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
42 / 43

Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
43 / 43

Check out photos as the Saints rookies got their first look at the team locker room and were fitted for equipment ahead of 2026 Rookie Minicamp on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
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