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Morning Break: Kool-Aid McKinstry aiming higher in Year 3

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Monday, June 15

Jun 15, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Saints News from NFL.com

NFL divisions ranked by QB talent for the 2026 season

With three seasons of QB Index work in the books, I'm back to put a different spin on the signal-calling landscape. Instead of evaluating quarterbacks individually, I'm ranking each division's collection of players at the position. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from Nola.com

Kool-Aid McKinstry is looking to fill bigger shoes as he enters Year 3 with the Saints

Going into Year 3, Kool-Aid McKinstry wants more. Of course, there is an on-field element to that. He played a key role in a surprisingly stingy New Orleans Saints secondary last season — one that finished 2026 ranked fifth in pass yards allowed and 12th in Expected Points Added per play — and McKinstry sees the ways it could have been, and will be better. SEE MORE>>

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