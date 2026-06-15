Morning Break: Kool-Aid McKinstry aiming higher in Year 3

Saints News from NFL.com
With three seasons of QB Index work in the books, I'm back to put a different spin on the signal-calling landscape. Instead of evaluating quarterbacks individually, I'm ranking each division's collection of players at the position. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from Nola.com
Going into Year 3, Kool-Aid McKinstry wants more. Of course, there is an on-field element to that. He played a key role in a surprisingly stingy New Orleans Saints secondary last season — one that finished 2026 ranked fifth in pass yards allowed and 12th in Expected Points Added per play — and McKinstry sees the ways it could have been, and will be better. SEE MORE>>