Morning Break: Saints look to continue building opportunistic defense

Saints News from NFL.com
The thirst is real around the NFL. The Bears and Panthers' returns to the postseason last season after lengthy droughts (four seasons for Chicago, seven for Carolina) quenched parched fans in Carolina and Chicago. But several clubs have not seen playoff football in quite some time. It's been four years now since Arizona, Las Vegas and Tennessee made the postseason. The hiatus is five seasons in New Orleans and Indianapolis. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from MSN.com
Jonas Sanker had a strong rookie season last year, and he told media, "one of the big goals for myself is being able to find more ways to take the ball away and impact the game more " For a defense that is desperately needing to get more interceptions, Sanker shouldn't be the only one on the New Orleans Saints with this goal, and the unit could be transformed if he's successful. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux hosted his tenth annual NFLPA youth football camp for young athletes at his alma mater Plaquemine High School on Saturday, June 13, 2026.