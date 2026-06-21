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Morning Break: Saints rookies making an early impression

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Sunday, June 21

Jun 21, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Saints News from WDSU.com

Ingram, Armstead & La Rock set for induction into Saints Hall of Fame

The media selection committee of the Saints Hall of Fame has selected LT Terron Armstead and RB Mark Ingram for induction in 2026. The Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" Award, which will be presented to Sal La Rock, the press box security supervisor at the Caesars Superdome. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from ClutchPoints.com

2 underrated Saints sleepers who could break out in 2026 NFL season

Star player Cameron Jordan is returning to the New Orleans Saints on a one-year, incentive-based deal, ensuring that one of the franchise's greatest defensive players remains in New Orleans for another season. This move provides the Saints with leadership, depth, and a familiar presence as Kellen Moore works to build the team back toward contention. SEE MORE>>

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