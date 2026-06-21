Morning Break: Saints rookies making an early impression

Saints News from WDSU.com
The media selection committee of the Saints Hall of Fame has selected LT Terron Armstead and RB Mark Ingram for induction in 2026. The Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" Award, which will be presented to Sal La Rock, the press box security supervisor at the Caesars Superdome. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from ClutchPoints.com
Star player Cameron Jordan is returning to the New Orleans Saints on a one-year, incentive-based deal, ensuring that one of the franchise's greatest defensive players remains in New Orleans for another season. This move provides the Saints with leadership, depth, and a familiar presence as Kellen Moore works to build the team back toward contention. SEE MORE>>