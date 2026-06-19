Morning Break: Saints Hall of Fame Class of 2026 announced

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

Terron Armstead and Mark Ingram II had productive football seasons outside New Orleans — Armstead as a Miami Dolphin and Ingram as a Baltimore Raven — but each considers themself a Saint, through and through. The left tackle and running back spent most of their careers, made their names, earned their reputations and generated their most production in New Orleans and Thursday, they were announced as inductees into the Saints Hall of Fame for 2026. SEE MORE>>