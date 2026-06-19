Morning Break: Saints Hall of Fame Class of 2026 announced

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
Terron Armstead and Mark Ingram II had productive football seasons outside New Orleans — Armstead as a Miami Dolphin and Ingram as a Baltimore Raven — but each considers themself a Saint, through and through. The left tackle and running back spent most of their careers, made their names, earned their reputations and generated their most production in New Orleans and Thursday, they were announced as inductees into the Saints Hall of Fame for 2026. SEE MORE>>
The media selection committee of the Saints Hall of Fame has selected LT Terron Armstead and RB Mark Ingram for induction in 2026. The Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" Award, which will be presented to Sal La Rock, the press box security supervisor at the Caesars Superdome. SEE MORE>>
A career-best season for New Orleans Saints edge rusher Chase Young offered a sterling, but incomplete, puzzle. So the seven-year veteran has continued slotting in missing pieces this offseason, and his coaching staff couldn't be more pleased. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from NFL.com
The Saints announced that RB Mark Ingram and OT Terron Armstead will be inducted into the team's Hall of Fame during the 2026 season. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from NBCSports.com
The Saints will be adding two of their former players to the franchise's Hall of Fame during the 2026 season. The team announced that running back Mark Ingram and offensive tackle Terron Armstead will be honored at an induction ceremony at one of the team's home games. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
The New Orleans Saints announced that Mark Ingram II and Terron Armstead will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame during a press conference on Thursday, June 18, 2026. Additionally, Sal La Rock, press box security supervisor at the Caesars Superdome. will be honored posthumously with the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" Award.
Check out the best photos of left tackle Terron Armstead during his NFL career with the New Orleans Saints.
Check out the best photos of running back Mark Ingram II during his NFL career with the New Orleans Saints.
The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at L.B. Landry High School ahead of their 2026 football season on Wednesday, June 10, 2026.