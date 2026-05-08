Saints sign seven 2026 draft picks to four-year contracts

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, tight end Oscar Delp, guard Jeremiah Wright, wide receiver Bryce Lance, safety Lorenzo Styles Jr., wide receiver/return specialist Barion Brown and cornerback TJ Hall to four-year contracts.
Tyson, 6-2, 200, was the Saints' first pick (eighth overall) of the 2026 NFL Draft out of Arizona State. The Allen, Texas native played in 33 career games with 23 starts for the Sun Devils (2023-25) and at Colorado (2022) and caught 158 passes for 2,822 yards (14.4 avg.) with 22 touchdowns. He helped put the Sun Devils in position to qualify for the College Football Playoff his first season as a starter in 2024 and had back-to-back All-American campaigns. As a senior, he caught 61 passes for 711 yards (11.7 avg.) and eight touchdowns, earning Associated Press third-team All-American and first-team All-Big 12 honors.
Delp, 6-4, 245, was selected in the third round (73rd overall) by New Orleans out of Georgia. In four seasons with the Bulldogs, Delp appeared in 55 games as a key piece for their offense both in the pass game and run blocking. He totaled 70 receptions for 854 yards (12.2 avg.) and nine touchdowns. In 2025, Delp started all 14 games and recorded 20 catches for 261 yards and a score, while helping anchor a rushing attack that featured three players with over 450 yards on the ground.
Wright 6-5, 331, was taken with the Saints' first fourth round pick (132nd overall) following a six-season career at Auburn. In five seasons (missed 2021 due to injury), he appeared in 53 games with 25 starts at guard after converting from defensive tackle after the 2022 season, including 24 consecutive at right guard to finish his career. In 2025, he started all 12 games and led the Tigers with 33 knockdown blocks.
Lance, 6-3, 204, was picked as the Saints' second selection of the fourth round (136th overall) out of North Dakota State. In 57 games for the Bison, Lance added 127 receptions for 2,164 yards (17.0 avg.) and 27 touchdowns. He eclipsed the 1,000-yard receiving mark in each of his last two campaigns, the first in school history to do so while his 25 receiving touchdowns rank third in NDSU record books. In 2025, he was a consensus FCS All-American and Walter Payton Award finalist, starting all 13 games and posting 51 catches for 1,079 yards (21.2 avg.) and eight touchdowns.
Styles, 6-0, 194, was picked in the fifth round (172nd overall) out of Ohio State. He played four seasons at Notre Dame (wide receiver-2021-2022) and Ohio State (safety 2024-2025) while contributing on special teams for both schools. In 2025, the Pickerington, Ohio native appeared in 12 games for the Buckeyes and finished with 30 tackles (18 solo), two pass breakups, a 36-yard punt return and 100-yard kickoff returned for a touchdown. He is the older brother and college teammate of LB Sonny Styles, drafted seventh overall in the 2026 NFL Draft by the Washington Commanders and the son of former NFL veteran Lorenzo Styles.
Brown, 5-11, 177, was selected by New Orleans in the sixth round (190th overall) out of Louisiana State University. In four seasons between Kentucky (2022-24) and LSU (2025), the Nashville, Tenn. native tied the Southeastern Conference record with six career kickoff returns for touchdowns. He finished his college career with 65 kickoffs returned for 1,910 yards (29.4 avg) and 11 punt returns brought back for 85 yards. In 2025, he led the Tigers in receptions (53) and receiving yards (532), proving to be an explosive weapon in the passing game.
Hall, 6-1, 190, was picked with the Saints' seventh round selection (219th overall) out of Iowa. He started 18-of-42 games he appeared in for the Hawkeyes and finished his college career with 75 tackles (49 solo), two interceptions and 12 pass breakups. In 2025, he totaled 47 stops (30 solo), one interception and led the Big Ten with ten pass breakups, making significant contributions the nation's eighth-ranked scoring defense (15.6 ppg.) and tenth-ranked pass defense (172.7 ypg.) on his way to third-team All-Big Ten honors from both conference coaches and media.
Members of the New Orleans Saints 2026 NFL Draft class sign their rookie contracts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.