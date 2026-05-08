Saints sign seven 2026 draft picks to four-year contracts

Lance, 6-3, 204, was picked as the Saints' second selection of the fourth round (136th overall) out of North Dakota State. In 57 games for the Bison, Lance added 127 receptions for 2,164 yards (17.0 avg.) and 27 touchdowns. He eclipsed the 1,000-yard receiving mark in each of his last two campaigns, the first in school history to do so while his 25 receiving touchdowns rank third in NDSU record books. In 2025, he was a consensus FCS All-American and Walter Payton Award finalist, starting all 13 games and posting 51 catches for 1,079 yards (21.2 avg.) and eight touchdowns.