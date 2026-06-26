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Morning Break: Joe Horn set for Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame induction, Bryce Lance turning heads

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Friday, June 26

Jun 26, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

Former New Orleans Saints receiver Joe Horn ready for induction into Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame

Joe Horn may have made New Orleans Saints history — third all-time in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns for the franchise — but lately his Sundays are a balance of allegiances. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from MSN.com

Saints offense has a hidden gem no one is talking about

Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson have spent much of the offseason recovering, and as a result, many of the New Orleans Saints receivers are getting more reps in practice. Fourth round pick Bryce Lance made the most of the opportunities. ESPN beat writers gave the biggest surprise player of the offseason for each team. Lance's impressively hot start earned him the nod from Katherine Terrell. SEE MORE>>

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