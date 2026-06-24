Morning Break: NFL announces joint practice schedule

Saints News from Nola.com

New Orleans Saints coach Kellen Moore wanted his team to have joint practices against three teams this summer, and he got his wish. Now, those dates have been finalized. The Saints will host the Jacksonville Jaguars at their team facility in Metairie on Aug. 13, while the team will then head to California to practice against the Dallas Cowboys in Oxnard on Aug. 18 and the Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 20. SEE MORE>>