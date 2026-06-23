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Morning Break: Cam Jordan returns to NFL Top 100, training camp dates announced

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Tuesday, June 23

Jun 23, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

Cam Jordan ranked No. 100 in NFL Top 100

New Orleans Saints edge Cameron Jordan ranked No. 100 in the annual "NFL Top 100" list, his first selection to the list since the 2023 season. SEE MORE>>

Tanner Brown: Five Things to Know about new Saints kicker

Saints add former Oklahoma State kicker after earning UFL Special Teams Player of the Year honors. SEE MORE>>

Jalen Moreno-Cropper: Five Things to Know about new Saints wide receiver

Saints add former Cowboys receiver fresh off season with Houston Gamblers in UFL. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from NFL.com

2026 NFL training camps: Report dates, locations announced for all 32 teams

The 2026 NFL season is quickly approaching, and nothing signifies the return of football like training camp. The NFL on Monday announced training camp reporting dates and locations for all 32 teams. SEE MORE>>

NFL joint practice schedule: Dates, locations, teams for sessions during 2026 preseason

The NFL on Monday announced that 28 teams will participate in joint practices during the 2026 preseason. SEE MORE>>

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