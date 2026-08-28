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Morning Break: Saints roster battles enter final stage ahead of preseason finale

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Friday, August 28

Aug 28, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

Several Saints prepare to make a final case for roster spots in the preseason finale

It's possible that many bubbles burst among New Orleans Saints fans Wednesday night when Coach Kellen Moore announced that the starters would not play in the preseason finale Friday night against Dallas at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from CanalStreetChronicles.com

Saints rookie report: Preseason Week 3

Miller returned to practice from his injury that he suffered against the Rams, which means he should be able to play in the Saints' last preseason game. So far, Miller has arguably been the best rookie so far, and that's even when he didn't play in week 2 and missed a good amount of game 1. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from LouisianaSports.net

Final Saints 53-man roster prediction

The New Orleans Saints will close out their 2026 preseason this week with their finale matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. The game will provide a final live-game opportunity to players that are on the roster bubble to possibly secure a spot. SEE MORE>>

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