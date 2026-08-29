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Morning Break: Saints offense finds its rhythm in preseason win over Cowboys

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Saturday, August 29

Aug 29, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints clean up play in preseason finale, prepare for roster cut Sunday

Things Coach Kellen Moore was hoping to see from New Orleans Saints second- and third-teamers during preseason games, he saw in abundance against Dallas in the first half Friday night, in the final preseason game before Sunday's roster cutdown from 90 to 53. SEE MORE >>

Key observations from Saints-Cowboys preseason game

The Saints wrap the preseason with a 27-24 victory over the Cowboys. SEE MORE>>

Game Recap: New Orleans Saints 27, Dallas Cowboys 24 | 2026 NFL Preseason Week 3

The New Orleans Saints ended the preseason on a high note with a 27-24 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Newly-acquired kicker Daniel Carlson won the game with a 53-yard field goal with 1:55 left. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from NFL.com

2026 NFL Preseason, Week 3: What We Learned from Friday's games

Saints offense humming as regular season approaches. Kellen Moore's crew found an impressive rhythm in Arlington on Friday night, expressing schematic creativity by relying on an assortment of athletes who figure to play a notable (if not larger) role in 2026. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from Nola.com

With Kendre Miller, Audric Estime leading way, Saints run game finds footing in final tuneup

The New Orleans Saints were so short-handed at running back that they swung a player-for-player trade earlier this week to acquire Zamir White from the San Francisco 49ers, and they needed him ready to play in a hurry. White learned of the trade Sunday night, arrived in New Orleans early Monday, went through his first practice Tuesday and played in a game Friday. SEE MORE>>

Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com

Photos: Game Action | Saints at Cowboys | 2026 NFL Preseason Week 3

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.

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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.

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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.

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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.

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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.

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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.

Megan Kottemann/Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.

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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.

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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.

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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.

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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.

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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
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Photos: Fans | Saints at Cowboys | 2026 NFL Preseason Week 3

Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on August 28, 2026 at AT&T Stadium.

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Photos: Pregame | Saints at Cowboys | 2026 NFL Preseason Week 3

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

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Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Megan Kottemann/Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
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Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Megan Kottemann/Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
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Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Megan Kottemann/Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
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Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Megan Kottemann/Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
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Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Megan Kottemann/Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
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Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Megan Kottemann/Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
28 / 33

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Megan Kottemann/Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
29 / 33

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Megan Kottemann/Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
30 / 33

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Megan Kottemann/Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
31 / 33

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Megan Kottemann/Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
32 / 33

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Megan Kottemann/Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
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Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Megan Kottemann/Sydney Seeley/New Orleans Saints
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Throwback Photos: Saints vs. Cowboys | Black and Gold Friday

Check out photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys matchups throughout the years.

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New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks carries the ball against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2014.
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New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks carries the ball against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2014.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Dorsett (33) gets stopped at the line of scrimmage by New Orleans Saints linebacker Jim Kovech (52) and defensive tackle Derland Moore (74) during second half action at Texas Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 20, 1982, Irving, Texas.
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Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Dorsett (33) gets stopped at the line of scrimmage by New Orleans Saints linebacker Jim Kovech (52) and defensive tackle Derland Moore (74) during second half action at Texas Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 20, 1982, Irving, Texas.

Ron Heflin/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara runs a route against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024.
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New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara runs a route against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Chase Young rushes the passer against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024.
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New Orleans Saints defensive end Chase Young rushes the passer against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
In this Nov. 19, 1978 file photo, New Orleans Saints quarterback Archie Manning (8) carries the ball past Dallas Cowboys' Harvey Martin (79), right, during a football game in Irving, Tex.
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In this Nov. 19, 1978 file photo, New Orleans Saints quarterback Archie Manning (8) carries the ball past Dallas Cowboys' Harvey Martin (79), right, during a football game in Irving, Tex.

AP Photo
New Orleans Saints running back Reggie Bush carries the ball against the Dallas Cowboys at the Caesars Superdome on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2009.
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New Orleans Saints running back Reggie Bush carries the ball against the Dallas Cowboys at the Caesars Superdome on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2009.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris carries the ball against the Dallas Cowboys at the Caesars Superdome on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.
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New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris carries the ball against the Dallas Cowboys at the Caesars Superdome on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
November 25, 2010, at Dallas Cowboys at Cowboys Stadium - On Thanksgiving day with the Cowboys leading 27-23 late in the fourth quarter, S Malcolm Jenkins stripped the ball from Cowboys WR Roy Williams and recovered the ball, setting up New Orleans' game-winning touchdown.
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November 25, 2010, at Dallas Cowboys at Cowboys Stadium - On Thanksgiving day with the Cowboys leading 27-23 late in the fourth quarter, S Malcolm Jenkins stripped the ball from Cowboys WR Roy Williams and recovered the ball, setting up New Orleans' game-winning touchdown.

James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
New Orleans Saints running back Khiry Robinson carries the ball against the Dallas Cowboys at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015.
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New Orleans Saints running back Khiry Robinson carries the ball against the Dallas Cowboys at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees directs the offense against the Dallas Cowboys at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015.
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New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees directs the offense against the Dallas Cowboys at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Junior Galette battles a Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2014.
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New Orleans Saints linebacker Junior Galette battles a Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2014.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints offense lines up against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2014.
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The New Orleans Saints offense lines up against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2014.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan rushes the passer against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2014.
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New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan rushes the passer against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2014.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Akiem Hicks pursues a Dallas Cowboys player at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2013.
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New Orleans Saints defensive end Akiem Hicks pursues a Dallas Cowboys player at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2013.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Will Herring tackles a Dallas Cowboys ball carrier at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2013.
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New Orleans Saints linebacker Will Herring tackles a Dallas Cowboys ball carrier at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2013.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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