Morning Break: Saints offense finds its rhythm in preseason win over Cowboys

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
Things Coach Kellen Moore was hoping to see from New Orleans Saints second- and third-teamers during preseason games, he saw in abundance against Dallas in the first half Friday night, in the final preseason game before Sunday's roster cutdown from 90 to 53. SEE MORE >>
The Saints wrap the preseason with a 27-24 victory over the Cowboys. SEE MORE>>
The New Orleans Saints ended the preseason on a high note with a 27-24 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Newly-acquired kicker Daniel Carlson won the game with a 53-yard field goal with 1:55 left. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from NFL.com
Saints offense humming as regular season approaches. Kellen Moore's crew found an impressive rhythm in Arlington on Friday night, expressing schematic creativity by relying on an assortment of athletes who figure to play a notable (if not larger) role in 2026. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from Nola.com
The New Orleans Saints were so short-handed at running back that they swung a player-for-player trade earlier this week to acquire Zamir White from the San Francisco 49ers, and they needed him ready to play in a hurry. White learned of the trade Sunday night, arrived in New Orleans early Monday, went through his first practice Tuesday and played in a game Friday. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on Aug. 28 at AT&T Stadium.
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason on August 28, 2026 at AT&T Stadium.
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
Check out photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys matchups throughout the years.