Morning Break: Oscar Delp scores in NFL debut, Saints look ahead to second preseason game

Saints News from UGAwire.USAtoday.com

The New Orleans Saints surprised a lot of NFL draft experts when they selected Georgia Bulldogs tight end Oscar Delp in the third-round of the 2026 NFL draft. Delp did not take long to make an impact with the Saints. In his first career NFL preseason game, Delp scored a one-yard touchdown catch. Delp nearly dropped the pass, but did just enough to hold on to the ball. SEE MORE>>