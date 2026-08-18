Morning Break: Oscar Delp scores in NFL debut, Saints look ahead to second preseason game

Saints News from UGAwire.USAtoday.com
The New Orleans Saints surprised a lot of NFL draft experts when they selected Georgia Bulldogs tight end Oscar Delp in the third-round of the 2026 NFL draft. Delp did not take long to make an impact with the Saints. In his first career NFL preseason game, Delp scored a one-yard touchdown catch. Delp nearly dropped the pass, but did just enough to hold on to the ball. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from Nola.com
In so many ways, 11-year-old Cate Hargett was just like any other kid in the stands watching the New Orleans Saints go through a joint practice against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday afternoon. SEE MORE>>
The New Orleans Saints kicked off the 60th season in franchise history Saturday with an exhibition game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. SEE MORE>>