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Morning Break: Oscar Delp scores in NFL debut, Saints look ahead to second preseason game

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Tuesday, August 18

Aug 18, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Saints News from UGAwire.USAtoday.com

Former Georgia TE scores touchdown in NFL debut

The New Orleans Saints surprised a lot of NFL draft experts when they selected Georgia Bulldogs tight end Oscar Delp in the third-round of the 2026 NFL draft. Delp did not take long to make an impact with the Saints. In his first career NFL preseason game, Delp scored a one-yard touchdown catch. Delp nearly dropped the pass, but did just enough to hold on to the ball. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from Nola.com

Saints, Dillon Radunz share their platform to help girl with rare disease find a donor

In so many ways, 11-year-old Cate Hargett was just like any other kid in the stands watching the New Orleans Saints go through a joint practice against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday afternoon. SEE MORE>>

Jeff Duncan: The emphasis is on 'new' with the 2026 New Orleans Saints, and it’s refreshing

The New Orleans Saints kicked off the 60th season in franchise history Saturday with an exhibition game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. SEE MORE>>

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