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New Orleans Saints statement on the death of Mike Detillier

WWL radio host and analyst covered Saints and collegiate football for 40+ years

Sep 06, 2026 at 07:56 PM
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The New Orleans Saints organization is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of WWL Radio host Mike Detillier. A proud son of Louisiana, Mike was widely respected as a gifted football analyst, a trusted guide through the NFL Draft, and an exceptional family man. Beyond his incredible contributions to the game, he was above all a true gentleman and a dedicated family man. Saints gamedays at the Caesars Superdome, training camp practices, and press conferences simply will not be the same without his presence. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his immediate family and to the community of devoted listeners who considered him a friend over the airwaves.

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