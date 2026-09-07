New Orleans Saints statement on the death of Mike Detillier

The New Orleans Saints organization is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of WWL Radio host Mike Detillier. A proud son of Louisiana, Mike was widely respected as a gifted football analyst, a trusted guide through the NFL Draft, and an exceptional family man. Beyond his incredible contributions to the game, he was above all a true gentleman and a dedicated family man. Saints gamedays at the Caesars Superdome, training camp practices, and press conferences simply will not be the same without his presence. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his immediate family and to the community of devoted listeners who considered him a friend over the airwaves.
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Saints announce roster moves
Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints awarded CB Decamerion Richardson from waivers, sign WR Kevin Austin Jr., TE Treyton Welch to practice squad
Saints announce roster moves
Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints sign WR Cedric Tillman and TE Stone Smartt to practice squad
New Orleans Saints announce practice squad
Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints sign 12 players to the practice squad
Saints awarded two waiver claims
Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints claim T Mason Murphy and DT Colby Wooden
New Orleans Saints reduce active roster to 53 players
Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints make roster cuts
New Orleans Saints announce roster moves
Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints sign DBs Michael Davis and David Long Jr.
New Orleans Saints announce roster moves
Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints sign former All-Pro K Daniel Carlson, trade for RB Zamir White
Saints and Legends Global enhance food and beverage experience at Caesars Superdome for 2026 season
In celebration of the Saints' 60th season, fans will see an expanded lineup of local partners, increased Louisiana‑inspired menu options, and new fan‑friendly value pricing.