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Morning Break: Saints prepare for preseason finale, kicking competition continues

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Thursday, August 27

Aug 27, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Morning-Break-8-27-26

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints starters well served by joint practices, will sit out preseason finale against Dallas

Joint practices against Jacksonville, Dallas and the Rams provided everything New Orleans Saints coach Kellen Moore needed to see from his starters in preseason, so most of them won't play in the finale Friday against the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx. SEE MORE>>

Key takeaways from Saints Training Camp media availability at Tulane University

The final open practice of training camp signals another step toward a final roster. SEE MORE>>

Two placed on injured reserve as New Orleans Saints continue to work around injuries

For a few moments, the New Orleans Saints understandably held their collective breath during Tuesday's practice. All-Pro receiver Chris Olave crashed hard to the turf in the indoor facility as he attempted to make a contested catch in the end zone, and was slow to get up. SEE MORE>>

Daniel Carlson's arrival adds a new twist to New Orleans Saints' kicking battle

It'd probably be best to avoid any competition with Daniel Carlson where the winner is determined by exhibiting patience, because the New Orleans Saints kicker appears to have a reservoir. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from Nola.com

Saints camp observations: Tyler Shough entertains Tulane crowd, kicking battle stays even

Tyler Shough knows how to play up a crowd. During a special teams period of Wednesday's practice, normally an idle time for the quarterback, the 26-year-old grabbed a ball and started tossing it with fans in various sections of Yulman Stadium. SEE MORE>>

Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com

All-Access Photos: 2026 Saints Training Camp practice 8/26/26

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

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New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
31 / 61

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
33 / 61

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
34 / 61

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
35 / 61

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
37 / 61

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
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Photos: Saints fans attend 2026 Saints Training Camp | Day 18

New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

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New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
9 / 56

New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
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New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
26 / 56

New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
27 / 56

New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
28 / 56

New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
29 / 56

New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
30 / 56

New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
31 / 56

New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
32 / 56

New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
33 / 56

New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
34 / 56

New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
35 / 56

New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
36 / 56

New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
37 / 56

New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
38 / 56

New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
39 / 56

New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
40 / 56

New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
41 / 56

New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
42 / 56

New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Christian Verde/Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
43 / 56

New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
44 / 56

New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
45 / 56

New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
46 / 56

New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
47 / 56

New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
48 / 56

New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
49 / 56

New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
50 / 56

New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
51 / 56

New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
52 / 56

New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
53 / 56

New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
54 / 56

New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
55 / 56

New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
56 / 56

New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
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