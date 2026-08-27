Morning Break: Saints prepare for preseason finale, kicking competition continues

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

Joint practices against Jacksonville, Dallas and the Rams provided everything New Orleans Saints coach Kellen Moore needed to see from his starters in preseason, so most of them won't play in the finale Friday against the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx. SEE MORE>>

The final open practice of training camp signals another step toward a final roster. SEE MORE>>

For a few moments, the New Orleans Saints understandably held their collective breath during Tuesday's practice. All-Pro receiver Chris Olave crashed hard to the turf in the indoor facility as he attempted to make a contested catch in the end zone, and was slow to get up. SEE MORE>>