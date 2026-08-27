Morning Break: Saints prepare for preseason finale, kicking competition continues

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints starters well served by joint practices, will sit out preseason finale against Dallas
Joint practices against Jacksonville, Dallas and the Rams provided everything New Orleans Saints coach Kellen Moore needed to see from his starters in preseason, so most of them won't play in the finale Friday against the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx. SEE MORE>>
The final open practice of training camp signals another step toward a final roster. SEE MORE>>
For a few moments, the New Orleans Saints understandably held their collective breath during Tuesday's practice. All-Pro receiver Chris Olave crashed hard to the turf in the indoor facility as he attempted to make a contested catch in the end zone, and was slow to get up. SEE MORE>>
It'd probably be best to avoid any competition with Daniel Carlson where the winner is determined by exhibiting patience, because the New Orleans Saints kicker appears to have a reservoir. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from Nola.com
Tyler Shough knows how to play up a crowd. During a special teams period of Wednesday's practice, normally an idle time for the quarterback, the 26-year-old grabbed a ball and started tossing it with fans in various sections of Yulman Stadium. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workout during 2026 Training Camp presented by Entergy at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.
New Orleans Saints fans showed their support during 2026 Saints Training Camp, presented by Entergy, at Tulane University Yulman Stadium on Wednesday, August 26.