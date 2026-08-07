Morning Break: Barion Brown continues to impress, Drew Brees receives Hall of Fame surprise

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

Add "meteorologist" to the titles Drew Brees holds because the New Orleans Saints quarterback, poised for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, offered a precipitation forecast more reliable than any given by the local stations in Canton, Ohio. SEE MORE>>

Veterans playing key roles at camp. SEE MORE>>

Drew Brees wasn't expecting a blitz package Thursday morning at Tom Benson Stadium, next door to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But he took a blindside hit from his own team, the New Orleans Saints, as he approached a statue of Benson, the late Saints owner, located in the west end zone plaza. SEE MORE>>