Morning Break: Barion Brown continues to impress, Drew Brees receives Hall of Fame surprise

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
Add "meteorologist" to the titles Drew Brees holds because the New Orleans Saints quarterback, poised for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, offered a precipitation forecast more reliable than any given by the local stations in Canton, Ohio. SEE MORE>>
Veterans playing key roles at camp. SEE MORE>>
Drew Brees wasn't expecting a blitz package Thursday morning at Tom Benson Stadium, next door to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But he took a blindside hit from his own team, the New Orleans Saints, as he approached a statue of Benson, the late Saints owner, located in the west end zone plaza. SEE MORE>>
Drew Brees and Scott Fujita were opponents before they became teammates, Brees starting at quarterback for the San Diego Chargers from 2001-05 and Fujita starting at linebacker for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2002-04. And Brees, a second-round draft pick, made an early impression on Fujita, the Chiefs' fifth-round pick in '02. As a blocker. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from SI.com
That's how Thursday's practice ended, with New Orleans Saints rookie receiver Barion Brown getting open during the two-minute drills, making adjustments mid-route and mid flight on the ball thrown by 2nd string quarterback Spencer Rattler. "We're going through two minute situations," Saints head coach Kellen Moore shared, talking about the final play of today's training camp. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from ClutchPoints.com
This weekend, former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees will be formally enshrined in the NFL Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Brees was selected for the honor earlier this year, commemorating his elite career with the Saints throughout the 2000s and 2010s. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, August 6.
Saints legend Drew Brees visited Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium ahead of his 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony in Canton, Ohio.