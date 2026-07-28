Morning Break: Jordyn Tyson receiver to watch, Saints prepare for training camp

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

The New Orleans Saints unveiled plans today for the club's 60th season, a yearlong celebration honoring six decades of Saints football while looking ahead to the future of the Black and Gold. The celebration will feature commemorative branding, exclusive merchandise, fan experiences, digital storytelling, community activations and special tributes throughout the 2026 season. SEE MORE>>

It may have escaped your attention that the New Orleans Saints added help to the receiver room during the NFL Draft. It didn't? Of course not — it couldn't have, given that the Saints added three in the draft: First-round pick Jordyn Tyson, fourth-round pick Bryce Lance and sixth-round Barion Brown. Singularly, that path suggests that when it comes to tracking rookies during training camp, the receiver group is as good a place to start as any. SEE MORE>>