Morning Break: Jordyn Tyson receiver to watch, Saints prepare for training camp

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
The New Orleans Saints unveiled plans today for the club's 60th season, a yearlong celebration honoring six decades of Saints football while looking ahead to the future of the Black and Gold. The celebration will feature commemorative branding, exclusive merchandise, fan experiences, digital storytelling, community activations and special tributes throughout the 2026 season. SEE MORE>>
It may have escaped your attention that the New Orleans Saints added help to the receiver room during the NFL Draft. It didn't? Of course not — it couldn't have, given that the Saints added three in the draft: First-round pick Jordyn Tyson, fourth-round pick Bryce Lance and sixth-round Barion Brown. Singularly, that path suggests that when it comes to tracking rookies during training camp, the receiver group is as good a place to start as any. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from Nola.com
NFL training camps have begun to fire up across the country, and the New Orleans Saints join the mix when they take the field for their first camp practice of the 2026 season Wednesday in Metairie. SEE MORE>>
Photo from NewOrleansSaints.com
Take a deeper look at the Saints 60th season logo design and how the team's history is represented in the new look.
The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Houma Christian School ahead of their 2026 football season on Monday, July 27, 2026.