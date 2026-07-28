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Morning Break: Jordyn Tyson receiver to watch, Saints prepare for training camp

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Tuesday, July 28

Jul 28, 2026 at 08:45 AM
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Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints to celebrate 60th season with yearlong fan experiences, initiatives and historic milestones

The New Orleans Saints unveiled plans today for the club's 60th season, a yearlong celebration honoring six decades of Saints football while looking ahead to the future of the Black and Gold. The celebration will feature commemorative branding, exclusive merchandise, fan experiences, digital storytelling, community activations and special tributes throughout the 2026 season. SEE MORE>>

Jordyn Tyson leads trio of rookie receivers to watch entering New Orleans Saints training camp

It may have escaped your attention that the New Orleans Saints added help to the receiver room during the NFL Draft. It didn't? Of course not — it couldn't have, given that the Saints added three in the draft: First-round pick Jordyn Tyson, fourth-round pick Bryce Lance and sixth-round Barion Brown. Singularly, that path suggests that when it comes to tracking rookies during training camp, the receiver group is as good a place to start as any. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from Nola.com

Saints training camp is upon us. Here are the 4 things we're watching for when it opens.

NFL training camps have begun to fire up across the country, and the New Orleans Saints join the mix when they take the field for their first camp practice of the 2026 season Wednesday in Metairie. SEE MORE>>

Photo from NewOrleansSaints.com

Photos: Saints 60th season logo explained

Take a deeper look at the Saints 60th season logo design and how the team's history is represented in the new look.

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New Orleans Saints
Take a deeper look at the Saints 60th season logo design and how the team's history is represented in the new look.
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Take a deeper look at the Saints 60th season logo design and how the team's history is represented in the new look.

New Orleans Saints
Take a deeper look at the Saints 60th season logo design and how the team's history is represented in the new look.
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Take a deeper look at the Saints 60th season logo design and how the team's history is represented in the new look.

New Orleans Saints
Take a deeper look at the Saints 60th season logo design and how the team's history is represented in the new look.
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Take a deeper look at the Saints 60th season logo design and how the team's history is represented in the new look.

New Orleans Saints
Take a deeper look at the Saints 60th season logo design and how the team's history is represented in the new look.
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Take a deeper look at the Saints 60th season logo design and how the team's history is represented in the new look.

New Orleans Saints
Take a deeper look at the Saints 60th season logo design and how the team's history is represented in the new look.
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Take a deeper look at the Saints 60th season logo design and how the team's history is represented in the new look.

New Orleans Saints
Take a deeper look at the Saints 60th season logo design and how the team's history is represented in the new look.
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Take a deeper look at the Saints 60th season logo design and how the team's history is represented in the new look.

New Orleans Saints
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Photos: Saints, Venture Global host offseason workouts at Houma Christian School

The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Houma Christian School ahead of their 2026 football season on Monday, July 27, 2026.

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New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Houma Christian School ahead of their 2026 football season on Monday, July 27, 2026.
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The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Houma Christian School ahead of their 2026 football season on Monday, July 27, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Houma Christian School ahead of their 2026 football season on Monday, July 27, 2026.
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The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Houma Christian School ahead of their 2026 football season on Monday, July 27, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Houma Christian School ahead of their 2026 football season on Monday, July 27, 2026.
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The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Houma Christian School ahead of their 2026 football season on Monday, July 27, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Houma Christian School ahead of their 2026 football season on Monday, July 27, 2026.
4 / 30

The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Houma Christian School ahead of their 2026 football season on Monday, July 27, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Houma Christian School ahead of their 2026 football season on Monday, July 27, 2026.
5 / 30

The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Houma Christian School ahead of their 2026 football season on Monday, July 27, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Houma Christian School ahead of their 2026 football season on Monday, July 27, 2026.
6 / 30

The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Houma Christian School ahead of their 2026 football season on Monday, July 27, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Houma Christian School ahead of their 2026 football season on Monday, July 27, 2026.
7 / 30

The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Houma Christian School ahead of their 2026 football season on Monday, July 27, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Houma Christian School ahead of their 2026 football season on Monday, July 27, 2026.
8 / 30

The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Houma Christian School ahead of their 2026 football season on Monday, July 27, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Houma Christian School ahead of their 2026 football season on Monday, July 27, 2026.
9 / 30

The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Houma Christian School ahead of their 2026 football season on Monday, July 27, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Houma Christian School ahead of their 2026 football season on Monday, July 27, 2026.
10 / 30

The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Houma Christian School ahead of their 2026 football season on Monday, July 27, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Houma Christian School ahead of their 2026 football season on Monday, July 27, 2026.
11 / 30

The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Houma Christian School ahead of their 2026 football season on Monday, July 27, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Houma Christian School ahead of their 2026 football season on Monday, July 27, 2026.
12 / 30

The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Houma Christian School ahead of their 2026 football season on Monday, July 27, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Houma Christian School ahead of their 2026 football season on Monday, July 27, 2026.
13 / 30

The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Houma Christian School ahead of their 2026 football season on Monday, July 27, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Houma Christian School ahead of their 2026 football season on Monday, July 27, 2026.
14 / 30

The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Houma Christian School ahead of their 2026 football season on Monday, July 27, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Houma Christian School ahead of their 2026 football season on Monday, July 27, 2026.
15 / 30

The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Houma Christian School ahead of their 2026 football season on Monday, July 27, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Houma Christian School ahead of their 2026 football season on Monday, July 27, 2026.
16 / 30

The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Houma Christian School ahead of their 2026 football season on Monday, July 27, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Houma Christian School ahead of their 2026 football season on Monday, July 27, 2026.
17 / 30

The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Houma Christian School ahead of their 2026 football season on Monday, July 27, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Houma Christian School ahead of their 2026 football season on Monday, July 27, 2026.
18 / 30

The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Houma Christian School ahead of their 2026 football season on Monday, July 27, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Houma Christian School ahead of their 2026 football season on Monday, July 27, 2026.
19 / 30

The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Houma Christian School ahead of their 2026 football season on Monday, July 27, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Houma Christian School ahead of their 2026 football season on Monday, July 27, 2026.
20 / 30

The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Houma Christian School ahead of their 2026 football season on Monday, July 27, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Houma Christian School ahead of their 2026 football season on Monday, July 27, 2026.
21 / 30

The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Houma Christian School ahead of their 2026 football season on Monday, July 27, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Houma Christian School ahead of their 2026 football season on Monday, July 27, 2026.
22 / 30

The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Houma Christian School ahead of their 2026 football season on Monday, July 27, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Houma Christian School ahead of their 2026 football season on Monday, July 27, 2026.
23 / 30

The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Houma Christian School ahead of their 2026 football season on Monday, July 27, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Houma Christian School ahead of their 2026 football season on Monday, July 27, 2026.
24 / 30

The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Houma Christian School ahead of their 2026 football season on Monday, July 27, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Houma Christian School ahead of their 2026 football season on Monday, July 27, 2026.
25 / 30

The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Houma Christian School ahead of their 2026 football season on Monday, July 27, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Houma Christian School ahead of their 2026 football season on Monday, July 27, 2026.
26 / 30

The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Houma Christian School ahead of their 2026 football season on Monday, July 27, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Houma Christian School ahead of their 2026 football season on Monday, July 27, 2026.
27 / 30

The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Houma Christian School ahead of their 2026 football season on Monday, July 27, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Houma Christian School ahead of their 2026 football season on Monday, July 27, 2026.
28 / 30

The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Houma Christian School ahead of their 2026 football season on Monday, July 27, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Houma Christian School ahead of their 2026 football season on Monday, July 27, 2026.
29 / 30

The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Houma Christian School ahead of their 2026 football season on Monday, July 27, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Houma Christian School ahead of their 2026 football season on Monday, July 27, 2026.
30 / 30

The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at Houma Christian School ahead of their 2026 football season on Monday, July 27, 2026.

Cody Musial/New Orleans Saints
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Video from NewOrleansSaints.com

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TRAINING CAMP COLLECTION

JORDYN TYSON JERSEY

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