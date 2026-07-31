Morning Break: Drew Brees Hall of Fame induction nears, Tyler Shough takes command

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

For nine years, NFL teams futilely attempted to piece together a broken mold: A Greek god-bodied, rocket-armed, Einstein-brained, sprinters-speed, position-less player who was as likely to line up at quarterback, receiver and tight end, as he was to play fullback and punt protector, as he was to rush the punter, return kickoffs and block for kickoff returns. SEE MORE>>

There's no way to "macro" Chase Young when he's locked into micro. "Just taking it one day at a time, man," Young said Thursday, after the New Orleans Saints' second training camp practice. "Day to day. We're in camp, we're trying to get through camp right now. I know if we just take it one day at a time and stay locked in, the sky is the limit for our defense." SEE MORE>>