Morning Break: Drew Brees Hall of Fame induction nears, Tyler Shough takes command

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has agreed to terms with wide receiver Chris Olave on a multi-year contract extension. SEE MORE>>
For nine years, NFL teams futilely attempted to piece together a broken mold: A Greek god-bodied, rocket-armed, Einstein-brained, sprinters-speed, position-less player who was as likely to line up at quarterback, receiver and tight end, as he was to play fullback and punt protector, as he was to rush the punter, return kickoffs and block for kickoff returns. SEE MORE>>
Players react to Taysom Hills's farewell to New Orleans; a kicker competition heats up. SEE MORE>>
There's no way to "macro" Chase Young when he's locked into micro. "Just taking it one day at a time, man," Young said Thursday, after the New Orleans Saints' second training camp practice. "Day to day. We're in camp, we're trying to get through camp right now. I know if we just take it one day at a time and stay locked in, the sky is the limit for our defense." SEE MORE>>
Saints News from NYTimes.com
How do you whittle down 15 years' worth of stories about the Hall of Fame quarterback with whom you set countless records and hoisted a Lombardi Trophy into a 10-minute window? Sean Payton did it by sitting down for hours with the Hall's ceremony producers on a June morning inside the Denver Broncos' training facility to describe his time in New Orleans with Drew Brees, who will be inducted as a first-ballot Hall of Famer next weekend in Canton, Ohio. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from Nola.com
There are a lot of things that remain to be seen about the 2026 New Orleans Saints, but one thing is already certain: This is Tyler Shough's team. The second-year signal caller has only nine NFL starts under his belt and still has some things to prove as a professional. But the constant refrain — from coaches, front office execs, long-established veterans — matches what is readily evident to even a casual observer. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints players greeted fans and signed autographs during 2026 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, July 30.
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, July 30.