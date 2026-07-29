Morning Break: Saints open training camp with Tyler Shough in the spotlight, Christen Miller's kind gesture goes viral

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed cornerback Mike Reid and waived cornerback Beanie Bishop. SEE MORE>>
New Orleans Saints rookie defensive lineman Christen Miller earned a new fan with an encounter at the local Rouses Supermarket in Metairie on Monday, July 27. After local Leslie Pedigo insisted Miller pass her in the checkout line due to him having a singular item, Miller in turn insisted on picking up the tab for Pedigo's groceries against her objections. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from WGNO.com
New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis and head coach Kellen Moore met with the media Tuesday afternoon to preview the team's 2026 training camp schedule. We learned Tuesday that wide receiver Chris Olave reported to the team facility for camp. Olave and the Saints are in the middle of contract extension negotiations. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from Fox8Live.com
Football returns to Metairie this week as the New Orleans Saints begin training camp with a second-year quarterback, a rebuilt group of offensive weapons and several rookies expected to compete for immediate roles. Saints Executive Vice President and General Manager Mickey Loomis and head coach Kellen Moore are scheduled to speak Tuesday afternoon as players report for camp. The news conference will stream live in the player above and on the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network. SEE MORE>>
Photo from NewOrleansSaints.com
Check out New Orleans Saints player arrivals at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center ahead of 2026 Saints Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.
New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis and head coach Kellen Moore speak with the media prior to the Saints 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 28, 2026.