Morning Break: Saints prepare for first padded practice, Kool-Aid McKinstry returns to action

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
The New Orleans Saints on Sunday announced that they had placed wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk on the reserve/retired list. SEE MORE>>
Practice moves indoors due to weather; McKinstry back in action. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from SI.com
On Monday, the pads are on as the Saints begin contact drills for 2026. SEE MORE>>
A fifth round choice out of Wisconsin in 2019 for Los Angeles, David Edwards worked his way up in the ranks to become the starting guard in the Rams in the Super Bowl 56 winning season. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Friday, July 31.