Morning Break: Saints continue gaining traction ahead of 2026 NFL Season

Saints News from CBSSports.com
One of the best things about the NFL is that it's hard to stay bad for long. The league is built on parity, which is a big reason why the NFL is one of the most unpredictable sports on the planet. If your favorite team finished at the bottom of its division last year, that doesn't really matter, because the NFL is set up so that even the bad teams can quickly turn things around. Going from worst-to-first is something that happens almost EVERY season in the NFL. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from Newsweek.com
No player in the NFC South enters the 2026 season with more momentum than New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough. After taking over the starting job midway through his rookie season, Shough delivered one of the more impressive late-season stretches by a rookie in years — and now he gets a full offseason and a beefed-up roster to build on it. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from Nola.com
Let's preface this by saying good vibes don't win football games. If they did, New Orleans Saints fans probably could go ahead and book February flights to Inglewood, California, the site of Super Bowl LXI. Don't do that. However, with Saints training camp starting Wednesday, there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the 2026 season. Even Saints defensive end Cam Jordan, entering his 16th season, can sense there's something a little different about the vibes surrounding this year's squad. SEE MORE>>