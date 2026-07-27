Morning Break: Saints continue gaining traction ahead of 2026 NFL Season

Saints News from CBSSports.com

One of the best things about the NFL is that it's hard to stay bad for long. The league is built on parity, which is a big reason why the NFL is one of the most unpredictable sports on the planet. If your favorite team finished at the bottom of its division last year, that doesn't really matter, because the NFL is set up so that even the bad teams can quickly turn things around. Going from worst-to-first is something that happens almost EVERY season in the NFL. SEE MORE>>