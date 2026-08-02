Morning Break: Optimism continues to grow around Saints as Training Camp continues

Saints News from CBSsports.com

Optimism brews for the Saints despite being the one NFC South team to not finish 8-9 last year, as a four-game winning streak late in the season was still only enough to get New Orleans to 6-11. Perhaps that optimism is tied to second-year quarterback Tyler Shough, who went 5-4 as a starter and helped the Saints sweep the division-winning Panthers. SEE MORE>>