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Morning Break: Optimism continues to grow around Saints as Training Camp continues

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Sunday, August 2

Aug 02, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Saints News from Nola.com

Jeff Duncan: Chris Olave earned his blockbuster deal and handled it the right way from start to finish

Chris Olave strode into the Saints' indoor practice facility Friday like a man who'd had the weight of the world lifted from his shoulders. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from CBSsports.com

Betting the Saints in 2026: See how New Orleans' win total, Super Bowl odds are trending and our best bets

Optimism brews for the Saints despite being the one NFC South team to not finish 8-9 last year, as a four-game winning streak late in the season was still only enough to get New Orleans to 6-11. Perhaps that optimism is tied to second-year quarterback Tyler Shough, who went 5-4 as a starter and helped the Saints sweep the division-winning Panthers. SEE MORE>>

Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com

Photos: Chris Olave, Jordyn Tyson host Back-to-School Giveaway

New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson hosted a Back-to-School Giveaway through the Olave Family Foundation on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at The City of Love in New Orleans.

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New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson hosted a Back-to-School Giveaway through the Olave Family Foundation on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at The City of Love in New Orleans.
1 / 35

New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson hosted a Back-to-School Giveaway through the Olave Family Foundation on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at The City of Love in New Orleans.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson hosted a Back-to-School Giveaway through the Olave Family Foundation on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at The City of Love in New Orleans.
2 / 35

New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson hosted a Back-to-School Giveaway through the Olave Family Foundation on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at The City of Love in New Orleans.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson hosted a Back-to-School Giveaway through the Olave Family Foundation on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at The City of Love in New Orleans.
3 / 35

New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson hosted a Back-to-School Giveaway through the Olave Family Foundation on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at The City of Love in New Orleans.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson hosted a Back-to-School Giveaway through the Olave Family Foundation on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at The City of Love in New Orleans.
4 / 35

New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson hosted a Back-to-School Giveaway through the Olave Family Foundation on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at The City of Love in New Orleans.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson hosted a Back-to-School Giveaway through the Olave Family Foundation on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at The City of Love in New Orleans.
5 / 35

New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson hosted a Back-to-School Giveaway through the Olave Family Foundation on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at The City of Love in New Orleans.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson hosted a Back-to-School Giveaway through the Olave Family Foundation on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at The City of Love in New Orleans.
6 / 35

New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson hosted a Back-to-School Giveaway through the Olave Family Foundation on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at The City of Love in New Orleans.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson hosted a Back-to-School Giveaway through the Olave Family Foundation on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at The City of Love in New Orleans.
7 / 35

New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson hosted a Back-to-School Giveaway through the Olave Family Foundation on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at The City of Love in New Orleans.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson hosted a Back-to-School Giveaway through the Olave Family Foundation on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at The City of Love in New Orleans.
8 / 35

New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson hosted a Back-to-School Giveaway through the Olave Family Foundation on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at The City of Love in New Orleans.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson hosted a Back-to-School Giveaway through the Olave Family Foundation on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at The City of Love in New Orleans.
9 / 35

New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson hosted a Back-to-School Giveaway through the Olave Family Foundation on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at The City of Love in New Orleans.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson hosted a Back-to-School Giveaway through the Olave Family Foundation on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at The City of Love in New Orleans.
10 / 35

New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson hosted a Back-to-School Giveaway through the Olave Family Foundation on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at The City of Love in New Orleans.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson hosted a Back-to-School Giveaway through the Olave Family Foundation on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at The City of Love in New Orleans.
11 / 35

New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson hosted a Back-to-School Giveaway through the Olave Family Foundation on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at The City of Love in New Orleans.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson hosted a Back-to-School Giveaway through the Olave Family Foundation on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at The City of Love in New Orleans.
12 / 35

New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson hosted a Back-to-School Giveaway through the Olave Family Foundation on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at The City of Love in New Orleans.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson hosted a Back-to-School Giveaway through the Olave Family Foundation on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at The City of Love in New Orleans.
13 / 35

New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson hosted a Back-to-School Giveaway through the Olave Family Foundation on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at The City of Love in New Orleans.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson hosted a Back-to-School Giveaway through the Olave Family Foundation on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at The City of Love in New Orleans.
14 / 35

New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson hosted a Back-to-School Giveaway through the Olave Family Foundation on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at The City of Love in New Orleans.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson hosted a Back-to-School Giveaway through the Olave Family Foundation on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at The City of Love in New Orleans.
15 / 35

New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson hosted a Back-to-School Giveaway through the Olave Family Foundation on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at The City of Love in New Orleans.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson hosted a Back-to-School Giveaway through the Olave Family Foundation on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at The City of Love in New Orleans.
16 / 35

New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson hosted a Back-to-School Giveaway through the Olave Family Foundation on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at The City of Love in New Orleans.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson hosted a Back-to-School Giveaway through the Olave Family Foundation on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at The City of Love in New Orleans.
17 / 35

New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson hosted a Back-to-School Giveaway through the Olave Family Foundation on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at The City of Love in New Orleans.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson hosted a Back-to-School Giveaway through the Olave Family Foundation on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at The City of Love in New Orleans.
18 / 35

New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson hosted a Back-to-School Giveaway through the Olave Family Foundation on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at The City of Love in New Orleans.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson hosted a Back-to-School Giveaway through the Olave Family Foundation on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at The City of Love in New Orleans.
19 / 35

New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson hosted a Back-to-School Giveaway through the Olave Family Foundation on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at The City of Love in New Orleans.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson hosted a Back-to-School Giveaway through the Olave Family Foundation on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at The City of Love in New Orleans.
20 / 35

New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson hosted a Back-to-School Giveaway through the Olave Family Foundation on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at The City of Love in New Orleans.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson hosted a Back-to-School Giveaway through the Olave Family Foundation on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at The City of Love in New Orleans.
21 / 35

New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson hosted a Back-to-School Giveaway through the Olave Family Foundation on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at The City of Love in New Orleans.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson hosted a Back-to-School Giveaway through the Olave Family Foundation on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at The City of Love in New Orleans.
22 / 35

New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson hosted a Back-to-School Giveaway through the Olave Family Foundation on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at The City of Love in New Orleans.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson hosted a Back-to-School Giveaway through the Olave Family Foundation on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at The City of Love in New Orleans.
23 / 35

New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson hosted a Back-to-School Giveaway through the Olave Family Foundation on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at The City of Love in New Orleans.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson hosted a Back-to-School Giveaway through the Olave Family Foundation on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at The City of Love in New Orleans.
24 / 35

New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson hosted a Back-to-School Giveaway through the Olave Family Foundation on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at The City of Love in New Orleans.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson hosted a Back-to-School Giveaway through the Olave Family Foundation on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at The City of Love in New Orleans.
25 / 35

New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson hosted a Back-to-School Giveaway through the Olave Family Foundation on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at The City of Love in New Orleans.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson hosted a Back-to-School Giveaway through the Olave Family Foundation on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at The City of Love in New Orleans.
26 / 35

New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson hosted a Back-to-School Giveaway through the Olave Family Foundation on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at The City of Love in New Orleans.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson hosted a Back-to-School Giveaway through the Olave Family Foundation on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at The City of Love in New Orleans.
27 / 35

New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson hosted a Back-to-School Giveaway through the Olave Family Foundation on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at The City of Love in New Orleans.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson hosted a Back-to-School Giveaway through the Olave Family Foundation on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at The City of Love in New Orleans.
28 / 35

New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson hosted a Back-to-School Giveaway through the Olave Family Foundation on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at The City of Love in New Orleans.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson hosted a Back-to-School Giveaway through the Olave Family Foundation on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at The City of Love in New Orleans.
29 / 35

New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson hosted a Back-to-School Giveaway through the Olave Family Foundation on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at The City of Love in New Orleans.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson hosted a Back-to-School Giveaway through the Olave Family Foundation on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at The City of Love in New Orleans.
30 / 35

New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson hosted a Back-to-School Giveaway through the Olave Family Foundation on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at The City of Love in New Orleans.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson hosted a Back-to-School Giveaway through the Olave Family Foundation on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at The City of Love in New Orleans.
31 / 35

New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson hosted a Back-to-School Giveaway through the Olave Family Foundation on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at The City of Love in New Orleans.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson hosted a Back-to-School Giveaway through the Olave Family Foundation on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at The City of Love in New Orleans.
32 / 35

New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson hosted a Back-to-School Giveaway through the Olave Family Foundation on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at The City of Love in New Orleans.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson hosted a Back-to-School Giveaway through the Olave Family Foundation on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at The City of Love in New Orleans.
33 / 35

New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson hosted a Back-to-School Giveaway through the Olave Family Foundation on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at The City of Love in New Orleans.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson hosted a Back-to-School Giveaway through the Olave Family Foundation on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at The City of Love in New Orleans.
34 / 35

New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson hosted a Back-to-School Giveaway through the Olave Family Foundation on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at The City of Love in New Orleans.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson hosted a Back-to-School Giveaway through the Olave Family Foundation on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at The City of Love in New Orleans.
35 / 35

New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson hosted a Back-to-School Giveaway through the Olave Family Foundation on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at The City of Love in New Orleans.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
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JORDYN TYSON JERSEY

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