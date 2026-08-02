Morning Break: Optimism continues to grow around Saints as Training Camp continues

Saints News from Nola.com
Jeff Duncan: Chris Olave earned his blockbuster deal and handled it the right way from start to finish
Chris Olave strode into the Saints' indoor practice facility Friday like a man who'd had the weight of the world lifted from his shoulders. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from CBSsports.com
Betting the Saints in 2026: See how New Orleans' win total, Super Bowl odds are trending and our best bets
Optimism brews for the Saints despite being the one NFC South team to not finish 8-9 last year, as a four-game winning streak late in the season was still only enough to get New Orleans to 6-11. Perhaps that optimism is tied to second-year quarterback Tyler Shough, who went 5-4 as a starter and helped the Saints sweep the division-winning Panthers. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson hosted a Back-to-School Giveaway through the Olave Family Foundation on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at The City of Love in New Orleans.