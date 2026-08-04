Morning Break: Saints offense hits its stride, fans relive Drew Brees' Super Bowl triumph

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
Christmas in August doesn't really feel like Christmas in August if all the days leading up to August were like Christmas, too. Decoded version: The New Orleans Saints' first training camp practice in pads may have been a big deal to some players, but Monday's work simply was another rung on the ladder for others. SEE MORE>>
First day in pads; Barion Brown showing promise. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from Nola.com
The photo is iconic — a shaggy-haired Drew Brees holding up an MVP trophy as confetti dropped around he and his No. 9 Jersey. SEE MORE>>
The pads came on, and the New Orleans Saints offense enjoyed its best performance to date. SEE MORE>>
Kaden Elliss has not spent a lot of time reflecting on his professional football journey, but he quickly can recall the unfortunate moment that changed the trajectory of his career. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Monday, August 3.
Go sideline to sideline as we capture the action and fans up close from Day 5 of 2026 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Monday, August 3.