Morning Break: Alvin Kamara, Cam Jordan reaffirm commitment as Saints open training camp

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

Among the factors that led Cameron Jordan and Alvin Kamara to position themselves to finish their NFL careers with the New Orleans Saints, loyalty may be the chart topper. SEE MORE>>

"I think this team has their eyes on the prize. I talked to these guys in the offseason like I was still part of the team, still in all the group chats. But when I think about what this team can do — we were on the cusp of realizing our potential last year — and that's all you can hope for, is knowing that you have major potential that you have to achieve." SEE MORE>>