Morning Break: Alvin Kamara, Cam Jordan reaffirm commitment as Saints open training camp

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
Among the factors that led Cameron Jordan and Alvin Kamara to position themselves to finish their NFL careers with the New Orleans Saints, loyalty may be the chart topper. SEE MORE>>
"I think this team has their eyes on the prize. I talked to these guys in the offseason like I was still part of the team, still in all the group chats. But when I think about what this team can do — we were on the cusp of realizing our potential last year — and that's all you can hope for, is knowing that you have major potential that you have to achieve." SEE MORE>>
The New Orleans Saints are back in action as training camp kicks off at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center today. While fans attending will have the opportunity to tune in to a real-time broadcast and analysis, these are three breakout players to keep an eye on for a possible stand-out camp performance. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from ESPN.com
The 2026 NFL training camps have kicked off around the league, and our team reporters are on the ground each day following all the action. The New Orleans Saints' camp is taking place in Metairie, Louisiana, and Saints reporter Katherine Terrell has the latest intel on standouts, highlights, position battles, depth chart movement, cut decisions and of course the quarterback room. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from Fox8Live.com
Tyler Shough and all of his offensive weapons were on display in Day 1 of Saints training camp. This next month of camp will be vital to the teams' success, but Shough puts a lot of stock into their offseason work. "Being intentional about getting better, and having fun. That was Kellen's whole deal, compete and connect. We all competed against each other. Whether it was our team, groups, lifting, running and connecting, we spent a lot of time with each other." SEE MORE>>
Photo from NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, edge Cameron Jordan, safety Justin Reid and quarterback Tyler Shough speak with the media following Day 1 of Saints Training Camp 2026 presented by Rouses Markets at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 29, 2026.
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2026 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, July 29.
The New Orleans Saints and Venture Global hosted offseason workouts for student athletes at L.W. Higgins High School ahead of their 2026 football season on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.