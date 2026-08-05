Morning Break: Drew Brees prepares for full season with FOX, Kool-Aid McKinstry builds momentum

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
The New Orleans Saints today announced the beneficiaries of the team's 2026 50/50 Raffle initiative. Now in its 11th season, the 50/50 Raffle continues to serve as a pillar of the Saints' community impact efforts. The program supports a wide range of nonprofit organizations across the Gulf South region, with a different charitable partner featured at every Saints game throughout the 2026 NFL season. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from Nola.com
Drew Brees is set to join the FOX Sports broadcasting crew this fall to call NFL games for his first full season with the network. The legendary New Orleans Saints quarterback and soon-to-be Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee will be in the booth with Adam Amin this season, with Kristina Pink on the sideline. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from CanalStreetChronicles.com
It seems one player on the defensive side of the ball has really been turning heads, and it's a much-needed step in his development: cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry. When Alontae Taylor signed with the Titans during the offseason, McKinstry changed his jersey number from 4 to 1. But he's not just trying to wear No. 1—he's trying to prove he's the No. 1 cornerback on this roster. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
Catch the top 70 photos from the team's first week of practice at 2026 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.