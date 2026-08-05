Morning Break: Drew Brees prepares for full season with FOX, Kool-Aid McKinstry builds momentum

Saints News from CanalStreetChronicles.com

It seems one player on the defensive side of the ball has really been turning heads, and it's a much-needed step in his development: cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry. When Alontae Taylor signed with the Titans during the offseason, McKinstry changed his jersey number from 4 to 1. But he's not just trying to wear No. 1—he's trying to prove he's the No. 1 cornerback on this roster. SEE MORE>>