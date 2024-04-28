Meet the Team: 2024 New Orleans Saints Draft Picks

Kool-Aid McKinstry, Cornerback, Alabama

McKinstry, a 6-foot-1 junior from Birmingham, Ala., was one of the nation's top corners who also contributed at punt returner for the Crimson Tide. He was selected as a first team All-American by the Associated Press and The Sporting News in addition to being selected as a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, presented each year to the nation's top defensive back. In 2023, McKinstry broke up seven passes to go with 32 tackles, including two for loss (-4 yards) as well as returned 14 punts for 86 combined yards with a long gain of 33.