New Orleans Saints draft Eastern Kentucky offensive tackle Josiah Ezirim with pick 239 in the 2024 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints selected offensive tackle Josiah Ezirim from Eastern Kentucky with the 239th overall pick in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 27, 2024.
Ezirim, a 6-foot-6, 320-pound senior from Hilliard, Ohio, was named third-team Associated Press FCS All-American as well as first-team All-United Athletic Conference after starting 11 games at right tackle. As a junior, he played in all 12 games with the Colonels and was part of an offensive line that helped EKU rank third nationally in passing offense per game (329.7), fifth in third-down conversion percentage (.519), 10th in total offense per game (451.3), 11th in scoring offense (36.2), and 18th in red zone offense (.879). Ezirim and the offensive line helped EKU tally its highest point total in program history.
NFL.com overview on Josiah Ezirim: A defensive lineman turned right tackle, Ezirim possesses the size, length and upside to intrigue NFL evaluators. He's still very green and needs additional experience and coaching before he can line up against NFL competition. His pass sets lack ideal lateral quickness, but he's plenty athletic and has the lower-body flexion to set a sudden anchor. He's fluid as a move blocker and playing with a better base width will improve his sturdiness at the point of attack. If he can improve his core strength, Ezirim could develop into a backup tackle/guard prospect.
