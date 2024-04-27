New Orleans Saints draft Eastern Kentucky offensive tackle Josiah Ezirim with pick 239 in the 2024 NFL Draft

NFL.com overview on Josiah Ezirim: A defensive lineman turned right tackle, Ezirim possesses the size, length and upside to intrigue NFL evaluators. He's still very green and needs additional experience and coaching before he can line up against NFL competition. His pass sets lack ideal lateral quickness, but he's plenty athletic and has the lower-body flexion to set a sudden anchor. He's fluid as a move blocker and playing with a better base width will improve his sturdiness at the point of attack. If he can improve his core strength, Ezirim could develop into a backup tackle/guard prospect.