 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

New Orleans Saints draft Eastern Kentucky offensive tackle Josiah Ezirim with pick 239 in the 2024 NFL Draft

Ezirim was part of an offensive line that helped EKU rank third nationally in passing offense per game

Apr 27, 2024 at 05:46 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Josiah-Ezirim-Draft-1920-042724

The New Orleans Saints selected offensive tackle Josiah Ezirim from Eastern Kentucky with the 239th overall pick in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

Headshot-Josiah-Ezirim

Josiah Ezirim

OT

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 324 lbs
  • College: Eastern Kentucky

Ezirim, a 6-foot-6, 320-pound senior from Hilliard, Ohio, was named third-team Associated Press FCS All-American as well as first-team All-United Athletic Conference after starting 11 games at right tackle. As a junior, he played in all 12 games with the Colonels and was part of an offensive line that helped EKU rank third nationally in passing offense per game (329.7), fifth in third-down conversion percentage (.519), 10th in total offense per game (451.3), 11th in scoring offense (36.2), and 18th in red zone offense (.879). Ezirim and the offensive line helped EKU tally its highest point total in program history.

Visit NewOrleansSaints.com/Draft for full NFL Draft coverage.

Related Links

NFL.com overview on Josiah Ezirim: A defensive lineman turned right tackle, Ezirim possesses the size, length and upside to intrigue NFL evaluators. He's still very green and needs additional experience and coaching before he can line up against NFL competition. His pass sets lack ideal lateral quickness, but he's plenty athletic and has the lower-body flexion to set a sudden anchor. He's fluid as a move blocker and playing with a better base width will improve his sturdiness at the point of attack. If he can improve his core strength, Ezirim could develop into a backup tackle/guard prospect.

2024 NFL Draft Photos: Meet Saints 2024 draft pick Josiah Ezirim

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft seventh round selection Josiah Ezirim, offensive tackle out of Eastern Kentucky, who was selected with the 239th pick.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft seventh round selection Josiah Ezirim, offensive tackle out of Eastern Kentucky who was selected with the 239th pick.
1 / 5

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft seventh round selection Josiah Ezirim, offensive tackle out of Eastern Kentucky who was selected with the 239th pick.

Eastern Kentucky University
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft seventh round selection Josiah Ezirim, offensive tackle out of Eastern Kentucky who was selected with the 239th pick.
2 / 5

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft seventh round selection Josiah Ezirim, offensive tackle out of Eastern Kentucky who was selected with the 239th pick.

Michael Conroy/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft seventh round selection Josiah Ezirim, offensive tackle out of Eastern Kentucky who was selected with the 239th pick.
3 / 5

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft seventh round selection Josiah Ezirim, offensive tackle out of Eastern Kentucky who was selected with the 239th pick.

Tony Gutierrez/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft seventh round selection Josiah Ezirim, offensive tackle out of Eastern Kentucky who was selected with the 239th pick.
4 / 5

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft seventh round selection Josiah Ezirim, offensive tackle out of Eastern Kentucky who was selected with the 239th pick.

Tony Gutierrez/AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft seventh round selection Josiah Ezirim, offensive tackle out of Eastern Kentucky who was selected with the 239th pick.
5 / 5

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft seventh round selection Josiah Ezirim, offensive tackle out of Eastern Kentucky who was selected with the 239th pick.

Julio Cortez/AP Images
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Five things to know about Josiah Ezirim | 2024 Saints Draft Pick 239

Ezirim was part of the offensive line that helped EKU rank third nationally in passing offense per game
news

Five things to know about Khristian Boyd | 2024 Saints Draft Pick 199

Boyd holds Northern Iowa school bench press record
news

Five things to know about Jaylan Ford | 2024 Saints Draft Pick 175

Ford became the first Longhorn with back-to-back 100-tackle seasons since Keenan Robinson in 2010-11
news

Five things to know about Bub Means | 2024 Saints Draft Pick 170

Means transferred from Louisiana Tech in 2022, helped lead Pitt to Sun Bowl title
news

New Orleans Saints draft Northern Iowa defensive tackle Khristian Boyd with pick 199 in the 2024 NFL Draft

Boyd played in all 11 games for the Northern Iowa Panthers, recording 43 tackles with 3.5 sacks
news

New Orleans Saints draft Texas linebacker Jaylan Ford with pick 175 in the 2024 NFL Draft

Four-year linebacker for the Longhorns was a first-team All-Big 12 selection in 2022 and 2023
news

New Orleans Saints draft Pittsburgh wide receiver Bub Means with pick 170 in the 2024 NFL Draft

Senior received led Pitt in receiving yards and touchdown catches in 2023
news

Five things to know about Spencer Rattler | 2024 Saints Draft Pick 150

South Carolina quarterback holds several single-season records for the Gamecocks
news

New Orleans Saints draft South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler with pick 150 in the 2024 NFL Draft

Rattler finished his Gamecock career fifth all-time in passing yards with 6,212 yards
news

New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft: Day 3 Need to Know 

New Orleans hold Picks 150, 170, 175, 199 and 239 heading into the final day of the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 27
news

What's next for New Orleans Saints on third day of 2024 NFL Draft?

Saints have five picks in Rounds 4-7
Advertising