Latest 2022 NFL Draft big board: Defensive Line | Top Ten Tuesday

DeMarvin Leal has perplexed scouts with his tapes. On one hand, he shows some valuable traits in a defensive lineman such as quick hands, hands and feet moving together, and the ability to toggle between power and finesse. On the other hand, he put together more than one disappointing performance in his college career. When he faced off against the best prospects from the 2022 draft, he seemed to get flushed out, so NFL linemen may give him issues. He also seems to lack a real position, never truly finding his niche. At the Combine, he ran a 5.00 in the 40-yard dash, had a vertical jump of 27.5 and, posted a broad jump of 106. NFL.com has him listed as the second best defensive tackle, but ESPN has him listed as the 9th best defensive end. He has upside but could be a gamble for whoever chooses him in the draft.