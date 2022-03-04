Dennis Allen looks at bigger picture for New Orleans Saints at NFL Combine

The significant changes were at offensive line and receivers coach, where Doug Marrone and Kodi Burns were added. Marrone also previously was on the Saints' staff under Coach Sean Payton; he was Payton's offensive coordinator and offensive line coach from 2006-08. But the majority of coaches on staff for the upcoming season also were on staff last season.

"I think it's been good," Allen said. "I think the good thing for us is that we're able to keep a lot of continuity, there hasn't been a lot of changeover and so I think that's been a good experience for us."

New Orleans's staff has spent the week in Indianapolis in the introductory phase with draft-eligible prospects, a process that NFL teams were not able to partake of last year when the Combine was canceled due to Covid-19 concerns.