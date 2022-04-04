New Orleans Saints acquire 2022 16th and 19th overall picks from Philadelphia Eagles and sixth round choice

In a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, the New Orleans Saints have acquired the 16th overall pick, the 19th overall pick and a sixth round choice (194th overall) in exchange for the 18th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, a third round compensatory pick (101st overall) and a seventh round choice (237th overall), as well as the Saints' first round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and their second round pick in 2024. The 16th overall pick was acquired by Philadelphia from the Indianapolis Colts in a 2021 trade.
In the 2022 draft, New Orleans will now have two first round picks (16th and 19th overall), one second round pick (49th overall), one third round compensatory selection (98th overall), one fourth round pick (120th overall), one fifth round pick (161st overall) and one sixth round pick (194th overall).
Check out the best photos from the Saints 2021 NFL Draft weekend in Cleveland, Ohio.