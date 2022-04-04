Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints acquire 2022 16th and 19th overall picks from Philadelphia Eagles and sixth round choice

Saints send picks 18, 101, 237 plus future picks to Eagles

Apr 04, 2022 at 03:13 PM
In a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, the New Orleans Saints have acquired the 16th overall pick, the 19th overall pick and a sixth round choice (194th overall) in exchange for the 18th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, a third round compensatory pick (101st overall) and a seventh round choice (237th overall), as well as the Saints' first round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and their second round pick in 2024. The 16th overall pick was acquired by Philadelphia from the Indianapolis Colts in a 2021 trade.

In the 2022 draft, New Orleans will now have two first round picks (16th and 19th overall), one second round pick (49th overall), one third round compensatory selection (98th overall), one fourth round pick (120th overall), one fifth round pick (161st overall) and one sixth round pick (194th overall).

Photos: Best of the Saints 2021 NFL Draft

Check out the best photos from the Saints 2021 NFL Draft weekend in Cleveland, Ohio.

A New Orleans Saints fan poses for a photo during the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
1 / 15

A New Orleans Saints fan poses for a photo during the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Ben Liebenberg/2021 National Football League
Announces the pick for the New Orleans Saints, Demario Davis during the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday, April 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
2 / 15

Announces the pick for the New Orleans Saints, Demario Davis during the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday, April 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2021 Aaron Doster
The New Orleans Saints Fan of the Year during the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday, May 1, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
3 / 15

The New Orleans Saints Fan of the Year during the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday, May 1, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Alika Jenner/NFL)

Alika Jenner/2021 Alika Jenner
The New Orleans Saints Fan of the Year during the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday, May 1, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
4 / 15

The New Orleans Saints Fan of the Year during the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday, May 1, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Alika Jenner/NFL)

Alika Jenner/2021 Alika Jenner
A general view of the New Orleans Saints fan area during the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
5 / 15

A general view of the New Orleans Saints fan area during the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2021 Aaron Doster
Announces the pick for the New Orleans Saints, Demario Davis during the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday, April 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
6 / 15

Announces the pick for the New Orleans Saints, Demario Davis during the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday, April 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2021 Aaron Doster
A New Orleans Saints fans cheers during the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday, April 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
7 / 15

A New Orleans Saints fans cheers during the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday, April 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2021 Aaron Doster
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell poses for a photo with the New Orleans Saints Fan of the Year during the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday, May 1, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
8 / 15

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell poses for a photo with the New Orleans Saints Fan of the Year during the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday, May 1, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Ben Liebenberg/2021 National Football League
The NFL Fans of the Year on stage during the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday, May 1, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
9 / 15

The NFL Fans of the Year on stage during the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday, May 1, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Ben Liebenberg/2021 National Football League
A New Orleans Saints fan on stage during the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
10 / 15

A New Orleans Saints fan on stage during the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Alika Jenner/NFL)

Alika Jenner/2021 Alika Jenner
The New Orleans Saints Fan of the Year during the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday, May 1, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
11 / 15

The New Orleans Saints Fan of the Year during the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday, May 1, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Alika Jenner/NFL)

Alika Jenner/2021 Alika Jenner
Announces the pick for the New Orleans Saints, Demario Davis during the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday, April 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
12 / 15

Announces the pick for the New Orleans Saints, Demario Davis during the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday, April 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2021 Aaron Doster
The NFL Draft prospects pose for a group photo during the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
13 / 15

The NFL Draft prospects pose for a group photo during the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Ben Liebenberg/2021 National Football League
(L-R) Hall of Fame members Anthony Muñoz, Will Shields, Joe DeLamielleure, Franco Harris and Darryl McDaniels of RUN DMC during the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday, April 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
14 / 15

(L-R) Hall of Fame members Anthony Muñoz, Will Shields, Joe DeLamielleure, Franco Harris and Darryl McDaniels of RUN DMC during the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday, April 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2021 Aaron Doster
A general view of the stage during the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
15 / 15

A general view of the stage during the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2021 Aaron Doster
