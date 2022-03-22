Latest 2022 NFL Draft big board: Receivers | Top 10 Tuesday

Skyy Moore has been garnering more attention recently, and he is climbing the ranks in the best available receivers. A week ago, he was outside of ESPN's top 10, but now he finds himself at No. 7 with the potential to rise higher as the draft approaches. He was consistently good in each of his three college seasons, has good pace, and can create space with his speed and route running (he ran a 4.41 at the NFL Combine in the 40-yard dash). He needs to work on standing out more, as he was held to only two catches for 22 yards against Michigan, meaning he could be outmatched by NFL corners. He is currently expected to land on a team as a backup with a chance to move to starter if he continues to put in work.