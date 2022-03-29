Latest 2022 NFL Draft big board: Offensive Line | Top 10 Tuesday

Jamaree Salyer has played snaps at all five offensive line positions, so he has proven versatility and a knowledge of each role. He has NFL-tier length and his calm hands can help add to that. He can be a little slower to some blocks and athletic rushers seem to be able to exploit his weaknesses. He may not be an immediate starter in the league, and if he is then he may struggle against better teams. He could make a quality second-string until he works on his game enough to be a proven starter. The only event he participated in at the Combine was the bench press, where he was able to do 31 reps. He is the fifth best interior lineman on NFL.com, and he is the 13th best guard on ESPN's Best Available.