Latest 2022 NFL Draft big board: Linebackers | Top Ten Tuesday

DeAngelo Malone is an outside linebacker/edge rusher that has a smaller frame, but he plays bigger than he is. He's thoughtful in his rushing schemes, and he has the capability to make impact plays from time to time. His rush needs to be more consistent and he needs to work on his power because sometimes he can be swallowed up by pass blockers. He's projected to be a starter at some point in his career, but he may take a little longer to get to that point. ESPN lists him as the 4th best outside linebacker. The only Combine event he participated in was the bench press where he did 23 reps.