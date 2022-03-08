Latest 2022 NFL Draft big board: Quarterbacks | Top Ten Tuesday

Matt Corral's biggest strength seems to be his mental approach to the game. He has shown the ability to pick apart defenses and make the right plays. He also possesses an elusiveness factor that can allow him to escape pressure with ease. Sometimes, though, his biggest strength can also be his biggest negative. At times he has held the ball too long waiting for plays to develop or taken unnecessary chances to try and hit the home-run play. Not as strong as Pickett, Corral ran a 40-yard dash in 4.80 seconds and achieved 29.90 in the vertical jump. ESPN has Corral listed as its third best quarterback.